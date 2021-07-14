Penn State has picked up another member for its incoming 2022 class, this time from the college ranks.

Harvard offensive tackle Spencer Rolland will become a grad transfer at Penn State following his final season at Harvard this year, giving the Nittany Lions some veteran depth.

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound Rolland was a preseason-All Ivy League selection prior to 2020, but was unable to play after the Ivy League canceled its season due to coronavirus protocols.

He played in all 10 games for the Crimson the year prior but was just a two-star recruit coming out of high school in Minnesota.

Rolland's decision comes months after fellow Harvard lineman Eric Wilson committed to the Nittany Lions in January. Wilson enrolled in May and will play for offensive line coach Phil Trautwein in 2021.

