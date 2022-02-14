If you turn on a football game, you’ll maybe see the most athletic diversity than any other sport out there.

Few sports require as many different and distinct roles as football. There’s a spot for any kind of athlete on the gridiron.

With the Super Bowl bringing the NFL season to a close over the weekend, it was time to have some fun.

The Daily Collegian took a look at which non-football Penn State athletes would be best suited to throw on a chinstrap and set of pads and take the field in Beaver Stadium.

Katherine Asman, women’s soccer

Nobody likes to punt. In most cases, punting is a cowardly act, and borderline offensive.

But if you’re going to do it, you might as well be good at it. Katherine Asman, the goalkeeper for the women’s soccer team, has the leg to do it.

The Rams and Bengals both had top-10 special teams units in 2021. It’s an area that can change the game more than most realize.

Week in and week out in the fall, the redshirt junior launches goal kicks, deep set pieces and drop-kick punts up field to her forwards.

On the football field, one boot from Asman could flip field position and put the opposing offense in a tough spot. At 5-foot-10, Asman also has the size to hold her own in kick coverage, too.

At times, the soccer kicking style is more effective than some NFL punters. At the college level, a few punters take up the run and boot technique much like the one required in soccer.

Ka’Mere Day, track and field

Speed. Speed. Speed.

In the NFL, teams don’t win games without speed. If you don’t have the Jimmies and Joes, you can forget about the X’s and O’s.

Anyone who becomes a coordinator in the NFL has one of the sharpest minds in sports, and even they can’t gameplan against speed.

In 2022, Ka’Mere Day’s 60-meter dash on Jan. 29 was Penn State’s fastest of the season. In the 2021 outdoor season, Day had five top-five finishes across three meets.

When you get the ball in the hands of someone who can run, you never know what’s going to happen. In the NFL, there’s no such thing as not enough speed.

Greg Kerkvliet, wrestling

At 285 pounds, not much needs to be said on why Greg Kerkvliet is here. The man is a machine.

The skills in wrestling translate to gridiron perhaps better than any other sport. Just like on the mat — it’s all about the hips.

High-school coaches across the country often get their athletes to wrestle in the winter, especially athletes that are going to play in the trenches.

Wrestling works to develop hip strength that’s so essential to contact sports. Power stems from the hips. It’s why NFL scouts spend so much time evaluating the hip control of defensive linemen.

There’s also a toughness required in wrestling that’s needed to strap up on a football field.

Kerkvliet could fit perfectly as a three-technique defensive lineman using his power to disrupt opposing offensive lineman.

Seth Lundy, men’s basketball

Plenty of college basketball players have made the transition to the football field in the past, and some have even competed at a Hall-of-Fame level.

NFL scouts want guys that can go up and make plays. At 6-foot-6, Seth Lundy could do just that.

Lundy has a similar build to a guy like Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Lundy plays with a physicality that would transfer well to the football field.

If he has the speed, Lundy could play on the outside and go use his height to fight for jump balls.

Even without breakaway speed, he could still be plugged inside to create leverage, running option routes like the ones the Dallas Cowboys ran with tight end Jason Witten for years.

Andrew Privett, men’s soccer

To win games, you need to score points — and having a good kicker can help you do just that.

Kickers are often heroes or villains, without much middle room. A kicker can be the guy who sends a team to the Super Bowl, or they can be the reason their team watches from the couch.

Every year, there’s always a few teams in drastic need of a kicker.

Andrew Privett led Penn State in goals last year. You don’t do that without having the leg and clinical accuracy.

When the clock winds down and a football team needs someone to deliver, Privett could be just the athlete a team wants out there taking that final kick.

