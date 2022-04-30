With the 249th overall pick in the seventh round, the Green Bay Packers have selected former Penn State offensive tackle Rasheed Walker.

Highly touted out of highschool, earning 4-star status as the No. 65 overall prospect in 247Sports’ 2018 recruiting class rankings, Walker made an immediate impact when he stepped foot in Happy Valley.

Appearing in four games as a true-freshman offensive tackle — a position that doesn’t garner much true-freshman playing time — Walker began to make a name for himself via his size and athleticism.

The next season, Walker was named a full-time starter, starting in all 13 games of the 2019 season.

In 2020, Walker only improved, starting all nine games en route to a third-team All-Big Ten selection by the media.

Prior to this past season, Walker was expected to be one of the country’s top offensive linemen, but inconsistent play mixed with late-season injuries and a mystery illness tanked his draft stock as the campaign progressed.

A meniscus injury kept Walker from participating in either the NFL Combine or Penn State’s pro day after appearing in 10 games in 2021.

Walker is reportedly expected to resume football activities soon.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE