A former Penn State play-caller has been hired by the Green Bay Packers.

Former Nittany Lion offensive coordinator John Donovan is headed to Green Bay as a senior analyst after a two-year stint as Washington’s offensive coordinator.

Donovan followed head coach James Franklin from Vanderbilt following Franklin’s hire in January 2014 and served as the offensive play caller and tight ends coach for the blue and white until his termination after the 2015 regular season.

Under Donovan’s guidance, Penn State’s scoring offense ranked No. 69 in the country in 2014 and an abysmal No. 110 in 2015. The Nittany Lions finished 7-6 in both seasons.

