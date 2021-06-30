Penn State athletes and collegiate athletes across the commonwealth of Pennsylvania have received official word from the state that they can profit off of their name, image and likeness.

After Gov. Tom Wolf signed Senate Bill 381 into legislation Wednesday, student-athletes may earn compensation for the use of their name, image and likeness. However, compensation may not be given in exchange for the athletes’ participation or attendance to an institution.

Universities are also prohibited from enacting third-party compensation in order to entice recruits to attend the school. Additionally, the NCAA and conferences like the Big Ten may not prohibit athletes from earning compensation for their name, image and likeness.

Athletes may not, however, use trademarks of their university in order to further their compensation. Athletes are also prohibited from earning compensation for the use of their name, image and likeness in accordance with things such as adult entertainment, casinos and gambling, alcohol and tobacco.

Universities may prohibit athletes from earning compensation in sponsorships that conflict with current sponsorships already held by the university or if they conflict with institutional values. Athletes must disclose the details of their deals to their universities.

The NCAA Division I Council approved a temporary law that allowed athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness before individual state legislation took effect. Pennsylvania is now the 25th state to enact a similar law, but the first to actually put that law into effect.

Following Gov. Wolf's signing, Penn State Athletics released a statement in support of the bill.

"We are excited the lawmakers in Pennsylvania passed law to allow our students to explore opportunities involving their name, image and likeness. This law will give our students the same opportunities that students in states with NIL laws have to receive payment for the use of their name, image or likeness. We have always focused on preparing our students for a lifetime of impact and this new law will allow our students to grow their entrepreneurial spirit which they will carry with them long beyond their time at Penn State."

+4 Former Penn State football offensive lineman Chima Okoli fighting on the frontlines of NIL war Former Penn State football letterman Chima Okoli is leading the charge in contemporary talks of name, image and likeness in the world of college athletics.