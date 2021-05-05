On Wednesday, all eyes turned to Gov. Tom Wolf, Penn State President Eric Barron and James Franklin as they addressed the media regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

The press conference came one day after Wolf’s announcement to lift Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 restrictions on May 31, with the exception of masking requirements.

While vaccines are rolling out and Pennsylvania is set to fully reopen on Memorial Day, there is still one crucial question to Penn Staters which has been unanswered: will Beaver Stadium reach full capacity next fall?

Unfortunately for the Penn State community, that answer remains unknown.

“By the time we get to the fall, there are going to be a lot of things that are very, very different than they are now,” Wolf said in regard to the pending plan for full capacity in Beaver Stadium.

If there’s one thing that seems to be common knowledge among Wolf, Barron and Franklin, it’s that a full Beaver Stadium cannot come without a reasonable percentage of attendees vaccinated.

While Wolf didn’t state any plan to make vaccinations mandatory for attendance to Penn State football games, he did make clear that getting 70% of Pennsylvanians vaccinated will be the baseline for the state to completely return to normal by the fall.

Luckily for Penn State fans, the state of Pennsylvania is already more than on its way to that baseline.

Pennsylvania currently sits at tenth in the nation with 50.9% of its population having received the first dose of the vaccine, according to Wolf. He also said while the second dosage rate sits lower at 33.7%, it is above the national average.

“The thing is, we really need everyone to get vaccinated,” Wolf said. “All the activities we’ve missed out on since last spring get safer when we all get vaccinated.”

Franklin made critical the importance of receiving the vaccine, not just for Penn State but for Pennsylvania as a whole.

On a personal note, Franklin spoke about why the vaccine is important to him and his family.

“My wife and I got the vaccination, not only to protect ourselves, but to protect my daughter who has sickle cell from this deadly disease,” Franklin said.

For last season’s entirety, Franklin lived away from his family due to coronavirus concerns.

While Franklin stayed in Happy Valley and coached the Nittany Lions in 2020, the rest of his family stayed put in Florida, unable to see the Penn State coach for nearly six months.

With the vaccine rollout being an essential piece to the return of fans cheering on their Nittany Lions from the stands, a full Beaver Stadium is just as important to the coaches and players on the Penn State football team.

“Last season wasn't the same without the support of our amazing fans at home and on the road,” Franklin said. “The more people who are vaccinated, the better chance we have to get back to 107,000 strong at Beaver Stadium.”

“This is not just about Penn State football. This is about the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Franklin said.

