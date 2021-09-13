All attention is on Penn State’s White Out game against Auburn right now, but its Week 4 matchup with Villanova had some more details released Monday.
The Big Ten announced the contest with the Wildcats is now scheduled to kickoff at noon on Sept. 25.
👉 Week 4 #B1GFootball television schedule 👈 pic.twitter.com/gYEcMdvn9h— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 13, 2021
The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network and can also be streamed on the Fox Sports app.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
