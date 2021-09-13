Penn State football vs. Ball State, alma mater

The Penn State football team lines up to sing the Penn State alma mater following their win against Ball State in their first home game of the season at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021. The Nittany Lions beat Ball State 44-13.

 Lily LaRegina

All attention is on Penn State’s White Out game against Auburn right now, but its Week 4 matchup with Villanova had some more details released Monday.

The Big Ten announced the contest with the Wildcats is now scheduled to kickoff at noon on Sept. 25.

The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network and can also be streamed on the Fox Sports app.

