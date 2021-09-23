A little more than halfway through the fourth quarter of the White Out, Auburn’s Jarquez Hunter had a Saquon Barkley-esque hurdle over Joey Porter Jr., setting up a 24-yard run and a prime scoring chance for the Tigers.

The hurdle made plenty of highlight reels, but the lasting impact of that play came from Penn State defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo — a 6-foot-2, 308-pound man who ran 19 miles per hour to tackle Hunter from behind and give the Nittany Lions another chance to hold on defense.

Tangelo, who is affectionately referred to as “Congo” by everyone in the program, was credited heavily by James Franklin after Penn State’s 28-20 victory.

“I don’t know if anybody is talking about it, but the tackle on the sideline — the game-saving tackle by Congo — was a huge play for us,” Franklin said. “I’m gonna show that over and over in the team meeting room.”

While Franklin was ready to use Tangelo as an example throughout the upcoming week, Tangelo himself said it was just another example of the type of plays made by the defense in practice.

“Our coaches really preach running to the ball, effort, effort, effort — they really preach playing with effort,” Tangelo said during Wednesday’s media availability.

When the ball was snapped, Auburn’s offensive lineman attempted to cut block Tangelo.

Tangelo said he “defeated” the cut block then noticed Hunter had bounced the play outside, so his first instinct was to do what he was taught and chase the ball down.

Usually you wouldn’t expect your defensive tackles to make a play 25 yards down the field, but the display of athleticism from Hunter made Tangelo kick it into another gear.

“I saw him hurdle Joey, and then I was like ‘‘Alright, I got to get on my horse, get on my horse, keep getting to the ball,’” Tangelo said. “Ultimately, I made the tackle.”

Before he made that “game-saving” play at the 10-yard line of Beaver Stadium, Tangelo’s journey to Penn State was a long one.

Coming out of high school, Tangelo said he was mostly recruited by ACC schools, and he ended up with one at Duke.

He spent a successful four years with the Blue Devils, starting 27 games in 45 total appearances and graduating from Duke with a degree in sociology.

But when he and all athletes were granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA due to the coronavirus, he decided it was time for a change of scenery.

Penn State was at the top of the list, and the opportunity to come play in Happy Valley was a dream come true for Congo.

“Penn State’s always been a dream school of mine coming out of high school. I felt like leaving Duke would give me more exposure,” Tangelo said. “I just felt like I needed a fresh start. I had a great time at Duke and I accomplished a lot of things, but I felt like there was more for me to do, so I just wanted a fresh start.”

Tangelo hails from the Bullis School in Maryland, which Franklin acknowledged has strong ties to Penn State.

Two players who graduated ahead of him at Bullis in Cam Brown and Jonathan Holland played their college ball at Penn State, and Tangelo said they were people he looked up to and got advice from, drawing him closer to the Nittany Lions’ program.

Once he saw the Happy Valley environment and connected with Franklin, it made him want to be a part of Penn State.

It took longer than he may have wanted it to, but Tangelo is finally in the place he’s always wanted to be.

However, it wasn’t a seamless transition for the fifth-year senior.

“I’ve got tremendous respect for the program that he came from, but I do think there's some things — like all programs — that are different and that were a huge adjustment for him,” Franklin said. “Our conditioning test was a huge adjustment for him… I think he’s embraced it all and is playing with a lot of confidence.”

Tangelo admitted it took him a “while” to get acclimated at Penn State, and the blue and white’s weight program has made him excel at being comfortable in uncomfortable situations.

The work he put in during the offseason has finally paid off, and it culminated with his performance against Auburn on one of, if not the biggest, stages in college football in the White Out.

Tangelo finished the game with a fumble recovery and three total tackles, none bigger than the one on Hunter late in the game.

Another transfer into the Penn State program this offseason, former Harvard offensive lineman and current starting left guard Eric Wilson, spends plenty of time across from Tangelo during practice and said he’s a “great” player.

“I mean it's really tough going against him every day,” Wilson said Wednesday. “But you have to be thankful that you're getting your best competition in practice, so it makes the game so much easier.”

Wilson said he and Tangelo had a moment to celebrate the Auburn win together postgame, and Tangelo said “the Ivy League boys are balling out.”

The Harvard graduate in Wilson was confused — rightfully so, as Duke isn’t an Ivy League school, despite being highly acclaimed as a university — but Tangelo apparently didn’t care and said he’d be calling himself an Ivy Leaguer for that night.

Wilson couldn’t help but laugh, but that symbolizes what Tangelo has meant to the Penn State program since coming in.

Starting linebacker Brandon Smith said he “loves playing” behind Tangelo on the defense, and he brings an energy and attitude that the defense can rally around.

“He’s full of life,” Smith said Wednesday. “I don’t know how many times during meetings… he’ll be chomping at the bit to just give us energy before we go to our meetings, practice and all that. He’s just full of life — gotta love it.”

Tangelo is taking everything that has come to him in stride, and as he continues to get better and immerse himself in Happy Valley, he’s just enjoying the ride.

“It’s kind of surreal. I talk about it with my teammates and sometimes I don’t even believe it. Sometimes I look at the Nittany Lion, and I’ll be like ‘Dang, I’m really here,’” Tangelo said. “ Playing in a White Out, that was probably one of the realest moments of my life.

“I’ve been dreaming about it ever since I was a young kid. I’m not going to lie, when we ran out, I felt like I was about to pass out. It really felt like I was in a movie.”

