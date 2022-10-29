Penn State almost won, but almost isn’t good enough.

The Nittany Lions held a 21-16 lead in the second half, but a pair of quick touchdowns by the Buckeyes put the game to rest and extended their win streak against Penn State to six games.

The blue and white played well, just not better than Ohio State. Here’s how the players and staff performed in the home clash against the No. 2 Buckeyes.

Offense: C+

Penn State’s offense struggled with turnovers, as quarterback Sean Clifford threw three interceptions and fumbled the football in the contest.

Clifford threw two of his interceptions on the first two drives of the game, which put the Nittany Lions in a 10-0 hole early. After a solid second and third quarter, Clifford caught the turnover bug again, which allowed Ohio State to pull away.

Parker Washington was the bright spot of the offense, recording 11 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown. Washington eclipsed the century mark in the second quarter, and couldn’t be contained for the entire game.

The run game was decent, but wasn’t up to par with the emergence of the passing game. Kaytron Allen led the team in rushing with 76 yards and found the end zone once.

Defense: B-

Penn State’s defense had its hands full against Ohio State, which entered the game scoring 49.6 points per game. That was on full display against the Nittany Lions.

For three quarters of the game, Penn State’s defense held strong. Then the offensive onslaught ensued as the Buckeyes scored 28 fourth quarter points to take home the win.

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud threw for 354 yards and a touchdown without an interception and completed 78.8% of his passes.

The Buckeyes couldn’t get any momentum going on the ground until TreVeyon Henderson broke the game open with a 41-yard dash to the end zone. The run marked the start of the collapse for Penn State, as it was followed up by a 24-yard touchdown pass from Stroud.

Henderson finished with 78 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

The Nittany Lions held the Buckeyes to a 27.2% conversion rate on third down, allowing three conversions on 11 attempts.

It looked like Penn State was going to hold Ohio State well below its average point total for most of the game, but the Buckeyes ended up eclipsing 40 points for the seventh game in a row.

Special Teams: C+

Penn State’s special teams effort was average at best.

Punter Barney Amor was decent in his three punt attempts, averaging 44.7 yards per boot. However, none of them landed inside the 20-yard line so Ohio State wasn’t pinned in its own territory at all.

The return team on punts and kickoffs wasn’t much better. Daequan Hardy almost caused a catastrophe on the kickoff to open the second half by fumbling. Luckily, it was recovered by the blue and white.

While Washington was stellar receiving the ball, he was just alright on punt returns. Washington returned two punts for a total of four yards in the game.

The average performance was furthered by Jake Pinegar, who missed a field goal that was negated due to an illegal formation penalty on Ohio State and kicked the ball out of bounds on a kickoff. However, Pinegar nailed a 44-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to put Penn State in striking distance.

Coaching: B-

James Franklin and Co. were aggressive against the No. 2 team in the country and it almost paid off. They couldn’t escape the late-game woes.

The Nittany Lions led 21-16 in the fourth quarter. Ohio State would go on to score 28 points in the final period to convincingly beat No. 13 Penn State.

Mike Yurcich also presented different wrinkles in the offensive scheme versus the Buckeyes. Penn State motioned out of its signature T formation, which almost caught Ohio State sleeping on one occasion and used it to convert a crucial fourth down on another.

The star of the show for most of the game was defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. Diaz and the defense corralled the Buckeyes’ high-powered offense for the majority of the contest before a TreVeyon Henderson 41-yard touchdown run gave Ohio State the lead and opened the floodgates.

Before the fourth quarter, the coaching grade would have been at least an A-, but the collapse in the fourth quarter is inexcusable and brings the grade down.

