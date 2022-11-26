Penn State officially reached double digit wins in the team’s last regular season game of the 2022 season, defeating Michigan State 35-16.

The win wasn’t pretty by any means, and even got close toward the end, but the Nittany Lions were able to pull it together.

Here’s how each position group performed in the blue and white’s 10th win of the season.

Offense: B+

Penn State’s offense was able to score 35 points against Michigan State to close out the 2022 regular season and didn’t feature as many spurts of inconsistency as it did in weeks past.

The Nittany Lions’ biggest gaffe occurred when the offense wasn’t able to take advantage of great opening field position after the defense recovered a fumble deep in Spartan territory. Jake Pinegar missed the following kick.

However, there were spurts of solid offense that featured some explosiveness as well. Theo Johnson found the end zone twice in the regular season finale, but the second of which was delivered by wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith on a double pass.

The true-freshmen tandem of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen flourished once again, as the two combined for 153 rushing yards, although neither of them were able to score a rushing touchdown for the first time since Penn State played Purdue in Week 1.

Singleton’s receiving touchdown was the finishing touch on a great second half that had a stretch of three touchdowns on four drives.

The offensive line struggled a bit, letting up three sacks in the contest, but the offense was still able to find a rhythm, as Sean Clifford was able to finish his college career with four touchdown passes.

Defense: A-

Penn State’s defense played a remarkable first half against Michigan State, only allowing three points which came on a field goal with one second left in the half.

The second half was a similar story, except the Nittany Lions’ secondary played a bit sloppier.

The Spartans were able to score touchdowns on back-to-back drives to cut a 21-3 Penn State lead to 21-16 in the fourth quarter. The second touchdown drive was an especially poor showing for the Nittany Lions, as two penalties in the secondary and a 3rd-and-18 conversion allowed the score to happen.

The blue and white have been particularly strong on the defensive side of the ball over the last few weeks, so the average play on those couple of drives were kind of surprising.

Overall, though, the Nittany Lions were able to put together another good defensive showing. Penn State was able to force six tackles for loss versus the Spartans, including two sacks. It also recorded nine pass breakups, five of which were thanks to cornerback Kalen King. King was able to close out the game with an interception.

The defense is the forte of the Nittany Lions this season, expect that to continue in their bowl game this season as well.

Special Teams: C-

The only reason special teams wasn’t an F against Michigan State was because of punter Barney Amor’s consistency and the punt coverage team’s forced fumbles.

Pinegar, on the other hand, is the reason the special teams’ grade is as low as it is.

Pinegar finished 0-for-2 on field goals on a Senior Night he’d probably like to forget. The misses weren’t from distance either, as Pinegar missed a 37-yard field goal, before following it up with a 28-yard miss that kept the game within striking distance.

However, the Nittany Lions’ punt team was able to even out Pinegar’s struggles a bit. Penn State forced two fumbles against the Spartans’ Jayden Reed, one of which was recovered in the red zone and led to a touchdown.

Amor was great in his final home game, though. Amor punted four times for an average of 50 yards per punt, with one punt landing inside the 20-yard line.

Kick and punt returns were virtually non-existent, which doesn’t improve or worsen the special teams’ grade. Mitchell Tinsley returned one punt for no gain, while every kickoff resulted in a touchback or a fair catch.

Coaching: B+

Penn State’s coaching staff put on a solid display of coaching to close out the regular season.

Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz has been a mastermind of sorts all season, but offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich also threw in a few new wrinkles that seemed to confuse Michigan State. The double pass by Lambert-Smith to Johnson was an example of that.

Yurcich relied on the run game a lot, even when the Spartans closed the gap to 21-16, which isn’t strange given that’s how the offense has been run all season. But there also seemed to be a few more shot plays than normal, which is certainly a welcomed sight for Penn State fans.

James Franklin was also aggressive in his own right. When the Nittany Lions faced a 4th down inside the 15-yard line with less than five minutes remaining in the game, Franklin elected to go for it. The play resulted in a Singleton receiving touchdown which proved to be the dagger.

