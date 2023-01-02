Penn State took down Utah to pick up its second Rose Bowl win in history, finishing the season 11-2.

The Nittany Lions duked it out in the first half with the Utes, but stormed ahead in the second half, winning 35-21.

Here are some game grades for Penn State’s Rose Bowl win over Utah.

Offense: A

There wasn’t anything bad from Penn State’s offense in the first half.

The Nittany Lions did get off to a bit of a slow start with back-to-back punts, but the blue and white’s offense picked things up.

Quarterback Sean Clifford played some of his best football this season, avoiding sacks and hitting receivers on the run.

Penn State wide receivers Mitchell Tinsley and KeAndre Lambert-Smith were finding space, which is something that hasn’t really happened all season.

The Nittany Lions used the tight ends down the field too, to pick up big gains and set up promising field position.

Out of the half, Penn State got a boost from the offense with a big run from Nick Singleton, who took a handoff 87 yards for a touchdown.

Then, Penn State started to dominate and marched down the field once and hit a big play to Lambert-Smith.

The Nittany Lions' offense excelled against one of the better defenses they faced this season.

Defense: A-

Penn State’s defense was up and down in the first half with the highlight being a textbook interception from Kalen King.

The Nittany Lions forced a punt on the first drive and then a turnover on the second, but then it was two straight scores for Utah.

King came out for a drive due to an injury and in his place was corner Marquis Wilson, who got beat deep and set up a touchdown for Utah.

Penn State’s defense closed out the half with a sack that stopped a Utah drive.

Out of the locker room, Penn State’s secondary forced another turnover, picking off backup quarterback Bryson Barnes, who came in for the injured Cameron Rising.

For the rest of the game, despite some big plays, Penn State’s defense rolled against an offense that puts up 40 points per game.

Special teams: A

There wasn’t too much for Penn State’s special teams with Penn State not attempting any field goals, but the Nittany Lions did punt a couple of times.

Penn State’s punting had its highs and lows as Barney Amor hit one short out of bounds and one into the end zone for a touchback, but nothing that made too much of a difference. He did pin Utah deep late in the fourth quarter.

The Nittany Lions’ kicker Jake Pinegar made every extra point and none of his kickoffs were returned passed the 25-yard line.

Utah pinned Penn State deep a couple of times and punt returner Mitchell Tinsley had to make a couple of tough catches but there wasn’t an issue.

Other than some of the misfires on the punts, Penn State’s special teams did their jobs.

Coaching: A

Penn State’s James Franklin received a lot of criticism this season about not being able to win the big games this season like Michigan and Ohio State, but now the criticism will have to subside a little.

Franklin beat the eighth-ranked team in the nation.

Utah was with its backup quarterback for most of the second half. Before that, the game was close with Penn State still looking like the better team.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford played some of his best football of the season, and the rest of the offense showed up.

The defense had one mistake in the game on a deep ball without Kalen King, but when he was on the field, Penn State’s defense looked prepared, too.

Overall, the Nittany Lions were ready to go even with a month break.

MORE ROSE BOWL CONTENT