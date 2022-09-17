Penn State rolled Auburn to go undefeated in its home-and-home series with the Tigers.

The Nittany Lions bested Auburn 41-12 with a strong performance all around, but there were some areas that Penn State still needs that prevented the perfect sheet.

With a strong performance from Penn State, here are our grades for Penn State’s four primary groups.

Offense: A-

Penn State scored on six of its nine drives against a stout Auburn defense, before taking the starters out, but penalties on the offensive line haunted the Nittany Lions all game.

Like its Ohio matchup, the blue and white’s run game showed up behind freshman running back Nick Singleton, who had a 53-yard run at the beginning of the second half.

He then broke one loose for a 54-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to put it away for the Nittany Lions.

Quarterback Sean Clifford and the offense moved the ball down the field efficiently through the air with the six-year quarterback finishing with 14 for 19 and 178 yards.

Clifford hit tight end Brenton Strange multiple times over the middle of the field for first downs and deep to receiver Mitch Tinsley for big pick ups.

However, the Nittany Lions did have some problems on the offensive line with false starts.

Three of Penn State’s five linemen false started in the contest for 15 yards, but the line didn’t allow Clifford to be sacked once in the game.

Overall, the offense looked sharp with the run game leading the way, rushing for a total of 245 yards.

Defense: A

Penn State’s defense showed out, stopping Auburn when the Nittany Lions had their backs against the wall.

In the opening quarter, the Tigers were in striking position, but Penn State’s defense held them twice to a field goal.

Nittany Lion corner Johnny Dixon made a tackle out in space on the perimeter to stop the Tigers from getting into the end zone.

Along with the defensive stops inside the red zone, Penn State forced two turnovers in the first half with an interception from freshman safety Zakee Wheatley and a fumble forced by freshman linebacker Abdul Carter.

When Auburn was on Penn State’s 23-yard-line, safety Ji’Ayair Brown came up with another interception to stop the Tigers again.

The forced fumble turned into a 3-yard touchdown run by freshman running back Kaytron Allen to put Penn State up 14-6.

The Nittany Lions also disrupted the pocket with six sacks to give Penn State’s offense even more opportunities to score.

However, Penn State’s defense struggled to stop the Tigers on third downs, allowing Auburn to convert five third downs, keeping drives alive.

Special teams: A-

Penn State’s special teams didn’t have to do too much with only two field goal attempts in the game.

Nittany Lion kicker Jake Pinegar nailed a 48-yard field goal midway through the third quarter and Penn State sunk all its extra points. He then chipped in a 22-yard field goal midway through the fourth.

Penn State did have a little trouble making tackles on the kickoff with Malick Meiga, missing a tackle early on in the first half.

Kicker Sander Sahaydak also had a short kickoff that was returned for 24 yards out to Penn State’s 38-yard-line.

Sahaydak also kicked the ball out of bounds on the kickoff, which set Auburn up on the 35-yard-line.

Punter Barney Amor only came out onto the field three times and averaged 43 yards per punt.

Coaching: A-

Coach James Franklin led Penn State into a tough SEC environment and came out with a dominant win.

Franklin only made one debatable decision on the game's first drive, going for it on fourth down at midfield.

The Nittany Lions didn’t convert on fourth down, which turned into a field goal for Auburn on the other end.

Other than that, Franklin couldn’t do much better.

Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz’s defense held Auburn to just 12 points and stopped the Tigers multiple times in the red zone.

Diaz’s squad turned Auburn over four times with two interceptions, which was the first of the season.

Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich dialed up a trick play where Clifford dumped it off to receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who then threw it back to Clifford for a 25-yard gain on second and 5.

Yurcich’s offense put up 41 points on an Auburn defense that is one of the best in the SEC.

The run game was rolling behind Singleton and Allen, which topped off Penn State’s performance Saturday afternoon.

RELATED