Following a blowout loss at Michigan, Penn State returned with a vengeance in front of a White Out crowd in its matchup with Minnesota.

What began with a strong first half then turned into an equally strong second, as the Nittany Lions knocked off the Golden Gophers 45-17.

A dominant performance on all fronts, here are some game grades for Penn State’s four primary groups.

Offense: A

Say all you want about Sean Clifford, he was absolutely brilliant on Saturday night.

Following a shower of boos as he was announced as a starter, Clifford began the game poorly, throwing an ugly interception on one of Penn State’s first offensive drives.

From there, however, Clifford lit a spark and took over, completing 23 of 31 pass attempts for 295 yards and four touchdowns, two of which went to tight ends.

The run game returned to the scene as well, with running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton combining 28 carries for 156 rushing yards and a score from Singleton.

Defense: B+

Defensively, Penn State was relatively lights out.

Minnesota loves to run the football, working through its star running back Mohamed Ibrahim.

On Saturday night, the Nittany Lions did a good job of shutting Ibrahim down, holding him to 102 rushing yards on 30 carries, at a rate of 3.2 yards per carry — his lowest in a game this season.

With Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan sidelined due to an injury, there wasn’t a whole lot they could do in the pass game behind backup Athan Kaliakmanis, who completed just eight of 20 pass attempts for 126 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Linebacker Curtis Jacobs led all defensive players with 14 tackles.

Special teams: A

In what’s been a shaky unit as of late, Penn State’s special teams showed out on Saturday.

Kicker Jake Pinegar did his thing, nailing a 41-yard field goal, while punter Barney Amor continued to prove why he’s among the country’s best.

Penn State also blocked a punt and recovered an onside kick.

Coaching: A-

Many have spoken ill of Franklin and the coaching staff following the loss at Michigan.

On Saturday, the staff proved everyone wrong, dominating Minnesota in nearly every facet.

Say what you will moving forward, but Penn State looked really good against the Golden Gophers.

