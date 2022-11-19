Despite a slow start, Penn State handled business accordingly, defeating Rutgers 55-10 in its last road trip of the season.

The Nittany Lions dominated on both sides of the ball against Rutgers, culminating in their first game scoring over 50 points this year.

Here are game grades for each of Penn State’s units.

Offense: B

Typically, 55-point outings signal a dominant offensive performance.

However, that wasn’t necessarily the case for Penn State on Saturday, at least early on.

The Nittany Lions led 14-10 after one quarter but failed to score an offensive touchdown until about halfway through the second quarter.

Completing 17 of 26 pass attempts for 157 yards and a touchdown, Sean Clifford didn’t do much to get things going in the pass game, as running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton combined for 179 rushing yards.

Defense: A

Contrary to its overall performance offensively, Penn State’s defense was exceptional, accounting for two touchdowns.

The first defensive touchdown was a forced fumble by Marquis Wilson, scooped up by Kobe King and taken to the end zone.

Then in the third quarter, Curtis Jacobs forced a fumble and Ji’Ayir Brown returned it for a touchdown.

Overall, the Nittany Lions had three sacks, 15 tackles for loss and forced three turnovers.

Special teams: B+

Much like its offensive production, Penn State struggled in a number of facets on special teams.

With the exception of Singleton’s 100-yard kickoff return touchdown, there wasn’t a whole lot the Nittany Lions did well in the unit.

Barney Amor, who’s been among the best punters in the country this season, struggled as did Jake Pinegar on kickoffs.

On the kickoff following Singleton’s touchdown, Penn State allowed Rutgers’ return man Aron Cruickshank to take the kickoff for 66 yards en route to a Scarlet Knight touchdown.

Pinegar did however nail both of his field goal attempts.

Coaching: A

Really not too many problems on the coaching side of things.

Mike Yurcich and Manny Diaz continued to showcase their abilities as some of the best coordinators in the country, with Yurcich showcasing some interesting packages on offense.

Rushing Drew Allar six times would be the one complete of Yurcich’s game plan, due to risk of injury, but other than that he coached a decent game.

RELATED