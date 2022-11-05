Penn State rolled to victory with ease in its Week 9 win at Indiana, defeating the Hoosiers 45-14.

The Nittany Lions offense did some nice things but it was really the defense that shined brightest Saturday afternoon.

Here are game grades for each of Penn State’s units.

Offense: A

The major question mark entering Saturday was who Penn State would start at quarterback, Sean Clifford or Drew Allar.

Contrary to the pleas of many fans, the Nittany Lions ultimately chose Clifford, who relatively struggled in his just over a half of action, completing 15 of 23 pass attempts for 229 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

With Clifford struggling, Penn State opted to run the ball in bulk, leading an absolute masterclass from running back Kaytron Allen.

Allen tallied 158 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries and two receptions, while fellow freshman running back Nick Singleton took 16 carries for 73 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Defense: A

Following a lackluster drive that allowed Indiana to tie up the game in the first quarter, Penn State’s defense flipped a switch completely.

Whether it was Jack Tuttle, Brendan Sorsby or Dexter Williams II at quarterback for Indiana, it didn’t really matter because the Nittany Lions absolutely ate in the backfield, tallying six sacks and 16 tackles for loss.

While the line stole the show on Saturday, the secondary also produced, with defensive backs Kalen King and Daequan Hardy each coming away with interceptions, as did defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton.

Penn State pretty much neutralized everything the Hoosiers put its way until a late-game touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Special teams: A

Amidst heavy wind gusts, it did not look like it’d be a great day for special teams.

However, the weather didn’t seem to affect Penn State too much, with punter Barney Amor averaging over 47 yards per punt on four attempts and kicker Jake Pinegar doing his job on extra points and field goals.

Despite the wind, Pinegar was 100% on extra-point attempts and knocked down a 50-yard field goal.

Coaching: A-

It’s hard to argue with Penn State’s gameplan in its blowout win over Indiana.

What can be questioned, though, is when James Franklin was going to give the ball to freshman quarterback Drew Allar, who was in contention to start before kickoff.

While Allar didn’t get the start, he did play a good portion of the second half but probably could’ve started the second half’s entirety.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE