In what was once a tight game became a wider margin as the clock ticked, with Penn State defeating Central Michigan 33-14 Saturday afternoon.

There were certainly some units that displayed dominance across all four quarters. But others, not so much.

Here are game grades for the Nittany Lions’ latest victory.

Offense: B

Following one of more accurate performances of his career against Auburn, Sean Clifford struggled to find the same consistency against Central Michigan.

Completing 22 of 34 pass attempts for 217 yards, Clifford often missed big play opportunities with overthrows, although none were intercepted.

True freshman Drew Allar came in for Clifford in the fourth quarter, completing two of five pass attempts for 20 yards in his fourth straight game appearance.

Tight end Brenton Strange continued his recent dominance, finding the endzone twice. Joining him in the receiving core, wide receivers Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley tallied 64 and 51 receiving yards, respectively, with Tinsley finding the endzone once.

As of late, the talk of Penn State’s offense has been almost exclusively of the run game, following the consistent authority of true freshman Nick Singleton.

However, on Saturday, Singleton struggled, turning 12 carries into just 42 yards, snapping his two-game 100+ rushing yard streak.

In Singleton’s relief, true freshman running back Kaytron Allen took off for 111 rushing yards and 13 carries, racking up his third rushing touchdown of the season.

Defense: B

It’s pretty difficult to grade Penn State's defense on Saturday because it said some things very well but not consistently enough to where it felt like a game to applaud its effort.

On one hand, the Nittany Lions forced four turnovers for the second straight game, with defensive backs Zakee Wheatley and Johnny Dixon both coming away with interceptions.

Dixon and cornerbacks Kalen King and Joey Porter Jr. combined for 10 pass breakups, commanding the secondary for at least the second half.

The first half, however, wasn’t so pretty.

After shutting Central Michigan out in the first quarter, Penn State allowed 14 unanswered points in the second quarter, with the secondary struggling to contain wide receiver Carlos Carriere and tight end Joe Wilson.

On the ground, the Nittany Lions were challenged by last season’s NCAA leading rusher Lew Nichols III, who took 13 carries for 67 rushing yards.

Special teams: B-

Penn State is very one-sided on special teams.

Punter Barney Amor has been fantastic this year, seemingly placing the ball wherever he wants it placed.

Central Michigan often started drives with less than ideal field position, setting Penn State up for favorable positions offensively.

As for field goal and extra-point kicking, the Nittany Lions have a big problem.

Kicker Jake Pinegar continued to struggle on Saturday, having an extra-point blocked and missing a 38-yard field goal.

Sander Sahaydak also missed a field goal, albeit from 56 yards out.

Coaching: B-

Hard to say anything about Penn State’s coaching other than it should’ve been able to beat Central Michigan by more than 19 points.

There was still a lot to like from the Nittany Lions’ rushing attack, but a consistent pass game needs to show up next week against Northwestern.

Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz coached well, shutting the Chippewas out for every quarter but the third.

Special teams coordinator Stacy Collins has some decisions to make on his field goal and extra point kicker moving forward.

