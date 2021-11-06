Penn State pulled away late to defeat Maryland 31-14, ending a three-game skid on Saturday.

Jahan Dotson set a program-record for receiving yards in a single game with 242 receiving yards while Ji’Ayir Brown sealed the game with an 87-yard pick-six.

Here’s how our staff graded Penn State’s victory in College Park.

Offense: C+ | Seth Engle

With a record-setting performance from Jahan Dotson and a 31-point showing, without paying too much attention you might think Penn State played well on the offensive end against Maryland.

This, unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, was ultimately not the case.

For the ninth straight game, the blue and white failed to find success on the ground, with Keyvone Lee leading all Nittany Lion running backs with 50 yards on eight carries.

In the air, Sean Clifford was inconsistent to say the least, completing 57% of his 47 passing attempts.

If it weren’t for a school record 242 receiving yards and a personal single-game record three touchdowns from Dotson, the less than desirable play from Penn State offensively could’ve cost itself a win.

Defense: B+ | Justin Morganstein

Penn State’s defense got off to a really impressive start on Saturday afternoon.

The Nittany Lion front-seven got some solid pressure early on despite Taulia Tagovailoa making some plays outside the pocket, which resulted in Maryland’s offense having some uninspiring drives.

But as the half concluded, the soft pressure from Penn State’s defense came back to haunt it as the Terrapins went on a 86-yard touchdown drive while gaining some big-chunk yardage.

The defense was able to fix some of those mistakes in the second half though as some big holds, including a red zone fumble recovery by Brown, shifted the momentum.

Ultimately, Brent Pry’s unit was able to get the job done when it mattered most as Brown once again made a big play to seal it with a 87-yard pick six.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Special Teams: B+ | Alexis Yoder

Saturday’s outing may have been Jordan Stout’s worst performance of 2021.

The redshirt senior punted six times for 208 yards and an average of 34.7 yards per punt, 13.8 yards below his season average.

Stout shanked a third-quarter punt for 22 yards, allowing Maryland’s offense to start its ensuing offensive drive at the midfield line.

However, Stout allowed just one kickoff return and made it a two-possession game on a 24-yard field goal in the fourth quarter before Penn State pulled away late.

Coaching: C | Max Ralph

The outcome doesn’t really matter in this one. Penn State got the win, but it was by no means in good fashion.

Early in the first quarter, the Nittany Lions made a good decision to go for it on fourth down, but rolled out the Tyler Warren wildcat. It emphasized the lack of trust in the run game, and Penn State came up short.

Late in the first half, Penn State got the ball with time to score. However, Franklin and company decided to run the ball and subsequently the clock without using timeouts.

With three seconds left in the half, Franklin called his lone timeout of the half. He had Clifford knee the ball afterward, though, in a baffling move.

Not to mention the fact that Penn State was a heavy favorite in this game, but Maryland was able to keep it close until the waning moments. That should never happen, and it reflects the level of preparation heading into the game.

MORE FOOTBALL CONTENT