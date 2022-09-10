Following a hard-nosed victory at Purdue last week, Penn State returned to Happy Valley for its home-opener against Ohio.

A strong first half preceded an equally strong second, as the Nittany Lions knocked off the Bobcats 46-10.

With dominant showings on both sides of the ball, here are some game grades for Penn State’s four primary groups.

Offense: A+

Penn State played better offensively on Saturday than it did at any point last season.

Sure, it’s Ohio. But the Nittany Lions’ dominance of the offensive side should be applauded no matter who the opponent.

Against the Bobcats, running back Nick Singleton became the first Penn State ball carrier to rush for over 100 yards in a game since Keyvone Lee in 2020.

Singleton went on to take 10 rush attempts for 179 yards and two touchdowns.

In the pass game, the Nittany Lions’ ran three quarterbacks — Sean Clifford, Drew Allar and Christian Veilleux — over four quarters and all performed.

Clifford led the way, completing 19 of 27 pass attempts for 213 yards and two total touchdowns.

Then, Allar stole the show in the second half, connecting on six of eight for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

Veilleux finished the fourth quarter, completing six of seven attempts for 37 yards.

Defense: B+

Defensively, Penn State was mostly dominant in all facets.

Edge pressure still seems to be an area of concern but found the Nittany Lions found their way into the backfield more than they did against Purdue.

The secondary continued its dominance, but failed to come way with a turnover.

Linebackers, which seemed like the biggest question mark defensively prior to the season, played extremely well, with Tyler Elsdon leading all leading Nittany Lion defenders with six tackles.

Special teams: B

Barney Amor was great, Jake Pinegar was not.

Punting seems to be one of Penn State’s greatest strengths for the second year in a row. The Colgate transfer Amor has been electric in both games.

Pinegar, who re-earned his job as starting field goal kicker, didn’t play so well, missing an extra point attempt and a 42-yard field goal attempt.

The Nittany Lions will need to turn it in the field goal kicking category before it gets to the bulk of its schedule.

Coaching: A

There's not too much else you could ask from the coaching staff.

Penn State was dominant the whole way through and the coaching staff called a good game.

The one question mark came over a series of trick plays that Ohio used to set up a touchdown.

Other than that, things went well.

