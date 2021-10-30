Entering Columbus as 18.5-point underdogs on the tail end of two straight losses, few expected Penn State to compete with No. 5 Ohio State down to the wire.

However, the Nittany Lions entered Ohio Stadium with a fire and came within a touchdown up until the final _ minutes to play.

Unfortunately for the blue and white, the Buckeyes ultimately handled business, sending Penn State home with its third straight loss, falling 33-24.

Despite the loss, the Nittany Lions held their own for much of the game, whether on the defensive side or on offense.

Here’s how our staff graded Penn State’s loss to Ohio State.

Offense: B | Seth Engle

Following its worst offensive performance of the season, coming against Illinois last week, it was hard to imagine a more dysfunctional Penn State offense this Saturday.

Luckily for the Nittany Lions, they actually performed fairly well on offense.

Led by what looked like a 100% healthy Sean Clifford, the blue and white were on nearly all day in the air.

Wide receivers Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington hauled in their first individual 100+ receiving yard games in over a month, with Dotson taking off for 127 and a rushing touchdown.

Besides Dotson’s score on the ground, Penn State failed to make any other noise rushing the football.

John Lovett led all Nittany Lion running backs with 20 rushing yards, while Keyvone Lee scored his first touchdown of the season.

TIght ends continue to struggle — mainly Brenton Strange — who has dropped important passes in each of the blue and white’s last three games.

Defense: B | Max Ralph

After a lot of bad against Illinois, there was a lot more good against Ohio State on the defensive side of the ball.

Aside from a couple of huge gains, the Nittany Lions bottled up TreVeyon Henderson in a big way Saturday night, which went a long way to keeping the game close.

The Buckeyes’ playmaking receivers had their fair share of open looks, but the defense held up especially well in the red zone to force field goals on numerous occasions.

Defensive coordinator Brent Pry did a great job throughout the night of disguising coverages and blitzes and kept C.J. Stroud off balance often.

You’d like to see fewer big plays from Ohio State, but the defensive effort was overall impressive for the Nittany Lions, especially after being put in numerous short-field situations.

Special teams: B+ | Alexis Yoder

Jordan Stout established himself as a fixture on special teams for Penn State.

The redshirt senior didn’t allow Ohio State to return any kickoffs on Saturday because he sent every attempt through the back of the endzone.

In addition, Stout punted for 197 yards on four attempts with a long of 55 yards.

Despite bailing out the Penn State offense multiple times, Stout was unable to turn in a perfect performance as he missed one of his two attempted field goal attempts.

Coaching: A | Justin Morganstein

Coming off one of the worst losses of the James Franklin era last week, the Nittany Lion head coach and his staff had a much better outing against Ohio State.

The team clearly came ready to play and had no quit in them against the gold standard of the Big Ten in the Buckeyes.

The offense under coordinator Mike Yurcich looked completely different on Saturday night with plenty of creativity and aggressiveness on display.

Yurcich showed why he had been sought out for so long by Franklin and came up with some gutsy calls when the game mattered most.

The defense also came through in the clutch time and time again with Brent Pry throwing numerous disguised blitzes at the Buckeyes that frustrated C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State offensive line at times.

Overall, while Penn State did not come out on top, it was clear that the preparation was there and there are certainly some positives to take from this game.

