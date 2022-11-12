Penn State football dominated Maryland in every facet of the game Saturday afternoon in a 30-0 win over the Terrapins.

Like last week the defense outshined the offense, but the margin was closer than last week’s road trip to Indiana.

Here are some game grades for Penn State’s performance.

Offense: A-

Penn State’s offense looked really good, mostly marching on the ground.

True freshman running back Nick Singleton walked over the Maryland defense out of the T formation and had 113 yards in just the first half.

Singleton finished the game with 122 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 11.1 yards per carry.

Through the air, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford had his ups and downs and made some bad passes early.

However, he did make a lot of nice plays with his feet and made some throws on the run.

Clifford started to get in a groove and passed for 139 yards and a touchdown before taking a backseat when Penn State was up 30-0 midway through the third quarter.

Even with a couple of players banged up, the Nittany Lions’ offensive line held up well to give.

Clifford a clear pocket and he wasn’t brought down at all Saturday.

Overall, the offense looked sharp and put up 30 points on Maryland despite having some misfires through the air.

Defense: A+

This might’ve been one of the best defensive performances from Penn State all season, and the Nittany Lions didn’t have linebacker Curtis Jacobs or Joey Porter Jr.

Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz brought the house a lot and the Nittany Lions defenders were able to bring down Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa seven times.

At one point, the Terrapins offense was more efficient going backward than forward, especially in the first half.

Penn State’s secondary held Maryland’s high-powered air attack to just 73 yards through the air.

The Nittany Lions’ defense wasn’t letting Maryland move the ball at all and held them to 134 yards total in the game.

Special teams: A

Penn State’s special teams didn’t need to do too much in the punting department, and a bright spot was Jake Pinegar’s success.

Pinegar hit three field goals of 21, 50 and 46 yards and made all three of his extra points. The 50-yarder was his second field goal of 50 yards this on season.

The fifth-year kicker also did well on the kickoff with only two being returned. One of them was returned for 33 yards, which wasn’t ideal.

Punter Barney Amor only had to punt a couple of times and he did shank one, but he also downed one to the 1-yard-line before getting blasted for a roughing the kicker.

Like the rest of Penn State’s units, the special teams played above standards.

Coaching: A-

Penn State came out and rolled Maryland on special teams, defense and offense, despite major injuries on both offense and defense.

The offense came out and dominated on the ground, and when it had to, connected on enough passes to lay the hurt on Maryland.

The defense had one of its best performances of the season, keeping the Terrapins’ offense from getting anything going, and the special teams looked solid.

The only negative from James Franklin’s Saturday was he was called for unsportsmanlike conduct that brought back a big Penn State gain.

