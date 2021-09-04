After a scoreless first half that placed emphasis on defense, Penn State’s offense came to life in the second.

The Nittany Lions used a second-half offensive surge and a complete game from the defense to gut out a 16-10 victory over Wisconsin in Camp Randall Stadium.

Here’s how our staff graded Penn State’s season-opening performance in Madison.

Offense: C | Justin Morganstein

Penn State’s offense was completely shut down in the first half in Madison on Saturday afternoon.

Sean Clifford struggled and the Nittany Lion offensive line could not manage to give the senior quarterback a clean pocket to work from.

The running game could not get it together as well as they went into the halftime locker room with just two total yards on the ground.

In the final two quarters though, Mike Yurcich’s unit managed to do what it needed as wide receiver Jahan Dotson set the tone.

His 102 yards and one score gave Penn State all it needed as the running game also managed to do just enough in the fourth quarter.

Defense: A | Alexis Yoder

Ninety-five plays.

Penn State’s defense played with a lot of heart through all 95 plays it was called upon against Wisconsin.

Coordinator Brent Pry’s group played over 21 minutes in the first half when the offense went three-and-out six times throughout that time.

The defensive unit kept the Badgers scoreless in the opening 30 minutes, highlighted by a goal line stand and blocked field goal by Arnold Ebiketie in the first quarter.

Nick Tarburton, Jaquon Brisker and Ji’Ayir Brown all came up with takeaways, Tarburton in the first-half off a bobbled transition and Brisker and Brown both intercepted passes from Mertz in the fourth quarter.

The Nittany Lions made a total of 76 tackles, led by linebackers Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith with 11 and eight tackles respectively.

In addition, newcomers at defensive end in Arnold Ebiketie and Jesse Luketa led the blue and white’s pass rush efforts, not allowing Badgers’ quarterback Graham Mertz to get comfortable for too long.

Special teams: D | Max Ralph

Penn State’s special teams play was sloppy all over the field Saturday.

Jordan Stout had a very nice performance punting the ball, including a 76-yard bomb, but his day place kicking was nowhere near as impressive. His missed extra point and missed field goal nearly spelled disaster for the Nittany Lions.

It begs the question, where was short-kick specialist Jake Pinegar at today? Maybe he was dealing with a minor injury, but he traveled with the team, and Stout’s place-kicking performance warranted a change.

Additionally, Stout’s punts were top notch, but a pair of penalties on gunner A.J. Lytton negated some of their impact. Lytton was flying down the field and made nice plays on an unsuspecting Wisconsin kick returner twice, but the penalties can’t happen in the future.

Wisconsin didn’t take advantage of the miscues from special teams coordinator Joe Lorig’s group in Week 1, but a good team later in the campaign will capitalize.

Coaching: B | Seth Engle

Although Penn State was only able to scrape together 16 points in its win over Wisconsin, the offensive play calling was actually pretty solid.

Mike Yurcich showed his “explosive” playbook on multiple deep drives. Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, Clifford missed many of these opportunities down field.

If one thing is clear with Penn State’s offense, it’s that Yurcich and Franklin have given Clifford the keys to the kingdom — he just has to use them.

The run game was quiet in the first half, with Noah Cain only being able to put together three yards at the end of the first, but luckily was able to piece things together and showed mighty improvement in the second half, putting together 48 rushing yards and a touchdown by the end.

On the defensive side of the ball, Brent Pry couldn’t have put together a better day from the sidelines — holding a Wisconsin team ranked No. 12 in the country to only ten points.

The defensive line was projected to look slow at the start of the season, but that in fact wasn’t the case.

Arnold Ebiketie and Ellis Brooks put on a phenomenal showing on defense to lead the Nittany Lions, while Jesse Luketa performed his “dual-role” to perfection, moving to linebacker after Brooks was ejected for targeting.

Late down the stretch, Penn State’s clock management was all but fantastic to hold Wisconsin off with just over a minute left in the fourth.

The one area which may need to be reshaped is the special teams unit, with starting kicker Jordan Stout missing both a field goal and a PAT on Saturday.

While Stout’s punts made up for disastrous play on the kicking end, week two could see the return of Jake Pinegar in short field goal and PAT range.

