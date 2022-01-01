Game Grades | Evaluating Penn State football's performance in Outback Bowl loss to No. 21 Arkansas

Penn State fell to Arkansas 24-10 in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day in Tampa.

The Razorbacks accumulated 361 rushing yards as they attacked a depleted blue and white defense that was missing six starters en route to a third-quarter comeback.

Despite starting the game strong on the defensive side of the ball, James Franklin’s team was unable to weather the storm down the stretch and couldn’t find rhythm on offense.

Here’s how our staff graded Penn State’s efforts against Arkansas.

Offense: D- | Seth Engle

Absolute lackluster performance from Penn State’s offense against Arkansas.

Sure, without Jahan Dotson, it’s difficult to make gain out of an offense that has struggled all season to pick its feet off the ground, but Saturday was a new low.

Sean Clifford, who’s about to enter his sixth year of college and his fourth year as starting quarterback, had arguably the worst game of his college career — completing a career low 45% of his pass attempts.

Offensive line performance was about as poor as it’s been all season, which didn’t help Clifford or the running backs find a mark.

The two bright spots in Penn State’s offense, Parker Washington and Keyvone Lee, were mostly limited after the first half.

Washington led all receivers with 98 yards on seven receptions, while Lee led Penn State running backs with 41 rushing yards on just five carries.

Defense: B- | Max Ralph

Defense is a tough unit to grade after this one. The group lost six starters coming into the game, and it performed well in the first half.

Things went awry in the second half, as Arkansas was able to just carve up the Nittany Lions on the ground. But it’s hard to blame them, as they were forced to make up for an abysmal Penn State offense that held the ball for virtually no time at all.

Some young players stepped up in a big way in their 2022-season tryout, including Smith Vilbert and Ji’Ayir Brown.

The blue and white was torn up in the second half. KJ Jefferson had his way running the ball, and Penn State was both caught out of position and missing tackles on multiple occasions.

Between a hot and humid day and a brutal amount of time on the field, the Penn State defense was set up to fail in the second half.

The Nittany Lions put on a strong first-half performance and had some bright spots, but the second half was ugly, and the odds were largely stacked against them anyway.

Special teams: B | Alexis Yoder

The special teams units saw some changes against Arkansas as Jake Pinegar kicked field goals and extra point attempts for Penn State.

While he missed his first field goal attempt of the game, which came from 50-yards out in the first quarterm Pinegar nailed a 43-yard field goal later on.

Jordan Stout handled kickoff and punting duties as opposed to handling all of the kicking responsibilities he’s been used to doing over the course of the season.

It’s unclear why Pinegar was called upon in a bigger way following the regular season, Stout still played strong nonetheless.

The redshirt senior punted five times for 197 yards, averaging 39.4 yards per punt.

Coaching: C | Justin Morganstein

James Franklin had the tough task of replacing a number of key starters heading into the 2022 Outback Bowl.

In the first half it seemed that the depth pieces for Penn State were getting the job done and the positional adjustments were working especially on the defensive side of the ball.

There were some questionable decisions to end the half including a fake punt but Franklin’s group still went into the break with a three-point lead.

The second half though was a completely different story as Penn State’s offense could not string together positive plays and put its inexperienced defense in a difficult spot.

Ultimately, the defense led by Anthony Poindexter, could not contain the run and the game got out of reach before adjustments could be made.

Mike Yurcich’s play-calling could be called into question as well with Sean Clifford not looking comfortable at any point in the final two frames before being injured and heading to the locker room.

