Well, that happened.

No. 7 Penn State fell in upset fashion to Illinois 20-18 in one of the wildest games in college football history.

Here’s how our staff graded the Nittany Lions’ performance.

Offense: F | Seth Engle

Not even going to sugar coat it, Penn State’s offense couldn’t have played a worse game.

Even before the nine-overtime fiasco, the Nittany Lions were completely silent on the offensive end all day, being held to just 10 points against the worst statistical defense in the Big Ten.

It was clear James Franklin wanted to address the struggling run attack in the first half, but that didn’t work and Penn State was hurt for not utilizing the pass game early on.

After coming out of the locker room for the second half, the offense looked for more passing opportunities, but the success of these plays were few and far between.

There’s really nothing to see about the nine overtime periods other than the fact that Penn State’s offense was absolutely terrible.

Never should a game get to a ninth overtime period. The overtime rules are likely to change after this one due to the embarrassing offensive efforts from both the blue and white and Illinois.

Defense: C | Max Ralph

There was a lot left to be desired from Penn State’s defense on Saturday, and a big part of it was in correlation with the loss of PJ Mustipher.

The Nittany Lions were gashed on the ground from Illinois’ first offensive play of the game, and it never stopped.

They stepped it up in a few moments, especially in the red zone, as Illinois still was only able to put up one touchdown despite picking up 357 yards rushing.

There were a couple of turnovers, too, to make the performance look a bit better, but the futility in stopping the run played a big factor in this one’s outcome.

Special teams: A | Max Ralph

The biggest bright spot from Saturday’s game was easily Jordan Stout. Despite one missed field goal, he did his job all day long.

He was phenomenal in the punting game to cover up a more than lackluster offensive performance.

Stout averaged 46.9 yards per punt, a respectable number, and did a nice job to pin the Fighting Illini on numerous occasions.

There’s not much to complain about with the special teams unit.

Coaching: F | Justin Morganstein

With two weeks to get ready for a 2-5 Illinois team, Penn State sure looked unprepared for this game.

The offense led by Mike Yurcich looked as stagnant as ever in his time in Happy Valley with just 227 total yards against one of the worst scoring defenses in the Big Ten.

Whether Clifford expected to play in this game or not, it is inexplicable not to have a plan for both quarterbacks, especially one with your starter in there.

Defensively, little adjustments were made by Brent Pry as Illinois stomped all over the Nittany Lions, gaining 395 yards on the ground with little resistance.

James Franklin’s team took bad penalties and made crucial errors at the line of scrimmage that resulted in a brutal nine-overtime loss at home to a team likely not going to a bowl game this season.

