The last time Penn State and Indiana met, the Hoosiers bested the Nittany Lions on a controversial call in overtime, leading to former’s first of five-straight losses in the 2020 season.

The Nittany Lions got their revenge in their last of four-straight home games, toppling the Hoosiers 24-0.

Sean Clifford and Jahan Dotson combined to break a program record with 18 touchdown connections and the defense continued to dominate, turning in the program’s first shutout since 2019.

Take a look at how our staff graded Penn State’s performance against Indiana.

Offense: B | Max Ralph

It’s hard to complain about a 24-point win against a division opponent, but Penn State’s offense was far from perfect against the Hoosiers on Saturday night.

Sean Clifford was poised and extending plays like he has been all season, but he had one interception on a not-so-great throw to put a blemish on the night.

The run game was better, racking up 209 yards in total, but a large portion of that number came from long gains. The Nittany Lions struggled mightily in short-yardage situations, and they’re sure to need a better performance to get past Iowa next week.

The failure to score on four-straight plays on the goal line was a bad look for the blue and white, and there were a couple other times there should have been more points put on the board.

None of it mattered, as the offense still had a good enough showing backed by a dominant defense, but there’s room for improvement still going forward.

Clifford and Jahan Dotson, though, have shown they may be all Penn State needs to stay afloat this season.

Defense: A+ | Alexis Yoder

What more could defensive coordinator Brent Pry ask for from this group?

Penn State owned the field everytime it appeared on the defensive side of the ball, completing the first shutout since it bested Maryland 59-0 two years ago.

Combining for 50 tackles, led by eight from Ellis Brooks and six from PJ Mustipher, the Nittany Lions controlled the tempo and regularly forced Indiana’s offense into uncomfortable situations.

Brandon Smith and Arnold Ebiketie each had one sack while Joey Porter Jr. and Ji’Ayir Brown both came away with an interception

The defense turned in six pass breakups and five tackles for loss, not allowing Indiana to make game-changing plays, standing strong against the Hoosiers’ two red zone appearances.

Special Teams: A | Justin Morganstein

Penn State special teams did all it could to make an impact in this game and it was successful in doing so.

Jordan Stout once again forced touchback after touchback just as he’s done through the previous four games thus far.

Stout also knocked down a 50-yard field goal to extend Penn State’s lead in the second half to 24-0 and punted extremely well.

But the special teams highlight of the night came when Arnold Ebiketie blocked his second field goal of the season to preserve the shutout for the Nittany Lions.

All in all, Joe Lorig’s unit looked strong again and continues to be a big part of why Penn State is 5-0 on the year.

Coaching: B+ | Seth Engle

It’s difficult to grade Penn State’s coaching performance when both sides of the ball performed somewhat differently.

On the offensive side of the ball, things were solid.

However, this was the game to truly establish the run game, and despite offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich attempting to do so, Penn State failed at this ahead of a matchup with one of college football’s toughest defenses: Iowa.

Yurcich’s playbook looked creative in the red zone, as it’s been for weeks. If Clifford wants to be the “most confident quarterback in the country” then Yurcich’s playbook needs to be free for him to use his gifted athletic ability.

Against Indiana, it was.

On the defensive side of the ball, things couldn’t have gone better.

What more could defensive coordinator Brent Pry want from his defense then a shutout performance?

The Nittany Lion defensive line looked as ruthless as ever, while the secondary allowed close to nothing for Indiana’s quarterbacks, intercepting two passes.

Overall, solid coaching on both sides of the ball, better performances from the players.

