Penn State kept its momentum going through the third game of its homestand, defeating Villanova 38-17.

A career day from Sean Clifford lifted the Nittany Lions’ offensive surge in the second half.

Penn State’s defensive stars turned in another strong showing, giving up just 52 yards of total offense in the first half.

Here’s how our staff graded Penn State’s performance in the win over the Wildcats.

Offense: B+ | Alexis Yoder

The only thing keeping the offene’s grade from being an A would be its pitiful first half performance.

James Franklin defined Penn State as a “second half team” on multiple occasions, but that mentality arguably made the scoreline a little closer than it should’ve been after the first 30 minutes of play.

The Nittany Lions had just 18 rushing yards through the first half, showcasing the lack of run protection from the offensive line and the inability for Penn State’s running backs to find holes in Villanova’s defense.

For a running back room as deep as Penn State’s, slow starts like the one exemplified Saturday simply can’t happen.

But efforts from Mike Yurcich’s group improved in the second half, making way for bench players to roll in by the fourth quarter.

Sean Clifford turned in a career-best performance with 401 passing yards, becoming the second quarterback in program history to surpass 400 yards while also tying Matt McGloin and Todd Blackledge for second in program history, throwing four touchdowns three career games.

Clifford’s efforts resulted in team-leading two touchdowns and 148 receiving yards for Parker Washington.

Defense: B+ | Seth Engle

Having defined itself as one of the top defenses in the country over the first three weeks, Penn State continued to perform well in Week 4 against Villanova.

The pass rush looked solid, with Arnold Ebiketie, PJ Mustipher and Coziah Izzard each coming away with a sack.

Meanwhile, the rest of the defense found itself in the backfield multiple times, combining for eight tackles for loss.

Probably the most impressive showing from the defense Saturday came in the air, with four pass breakups and an interception.

If it weren’t for a tipped Ji’Ayir Brown interception called back due to a roughing the passer penalty on D’Von Ellies and a dropped pick-six opportunity from Johnny Dixon, Penn State would’ve come away with its takeaway goal of three.

Regardless, the defense performed well, as it has all season long.

Special Teams: B | Justin Morganstein

Once again, Jordan Stout did his job with both the kickoff and punting duties on Saturday afternoon.

Aside from one kickoff going out of bounds when the game was out of reach, it was mostly smooth sailing for the kicking specialist.

As usual, he found the back of the end zone on most of his kicks and showed off his strong leg.

Stout made all of his extra points and went 1-of-2 on field goal tries, missing a 53-yard attempt which kept the game close at the time.

The return game for Penn State was serviceable as the team would go on to cruise to a 38-17 victory at home.

Coaching: A | Max Ralph

There’s not much that could have gone wrong for the Nittany Lions in this one, and James Franklin and his staff took the right steps to do what they needed to on Saturday.

Although it didn’t work out, there was an emphasis on getting the ground game going, which is all you can ask for from the coaching staff. There will be adjustments this week and there needs to be, but it was the right decision to stick with it.

Early in the game, Penn State was rotating reserve players in and spreading the wealth offensively and defensively to give valuable experience to young players.

There’s not really much to complain about in this one. Penn State had the right plan going into the game, and the execution isn’t a matter of a coaching mistake.

