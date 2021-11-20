Game Grades | Critiquing Penn State football’s performance in its home win over Rutgers

An ugly game, but nonetheless a shutout win for Penn State, finished the home slate for the Nittany Lions on Saturday.

As it has been throughout the 2021 campaign, the Nittany Lion defense was nothing short of dominant through all four quarters against Rutgers.

On the offensive side, however, the blue and white struggled to get things going in the first half — tallying just seven points after two quarters.

But with a new quarterback in Christian Veilleux in to start the second half, the Nittany Lion offense regrouped to tack on three more touchdowns en route to a 28-0 victory over the Scarlet Knights.

Here’s how our staff grades Penn State’s Senior Day win.

Offense: C | Seth Engle

Where to begin?

The one quarter Sean Clifford was in was arguably the worst quarter Penn State has played offensively this season, tallying just 34 total yards, unable to put a single point on the board.

When backup quarterback Christian Veilleux came in following Clifford’s departure to start the second quarter, the script completely flipped for the Nittany Lions.

In his first career game, the redshirt freshman Veilleux threw 15-for-24 for 235 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing 10 times for 36 yards.

In what was likely his last game in Beaver Stadium, Jahan Dotson of course found the endzone to become the third Nittany Lions to tally 1,000+ receiving yuards and 10 touchdowns in one season.

Meanwhile, Parker Washington continued his receiving tear, leading Penn State in receiving yards with 72 on six catches, including a touchdown.

If Veilleux had started the entirety of this contest, Penn State would likely deserve higher than a C.

Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, a disastrous first half offensively and a continued lack of the run game explains the grade following its win over Rutgers.

Defense: A | Max Ralph

What more is there to say about the Penn State defensive unit?

Once again, it was tasked with bailing out a slow start for the Nittany Lion offense, and it did just that.

Rutgers came in wanting to run the ball, but picked up just 72 yards on 31 carries for an average of 2.3 yards.

Quarterback Noah Vedral was suffocated all day, often under pressure and just not having open receivers to throw to. Penn State forced a fumble that it didn’t pick up, grabbed an interception and held the shutout throughout the day.

It was yet another stingy performance for the Nittany Lions, and it helped big time to give the offense a cushion while dealing with injuries and sickness throughout, including to Clifford and the offensive line.

Special teams: A | Seth Engle

A combined 18 punts from both Penn State and Rutgers, Nittany Lion punter Jordan Stout showed no fatigue through four quarters.

When his name was called, Stout showed out just like he has for the entirety of the 2021 season.

On Saturday, Stout averaged 42.9 yards per punt on eight attempts, two of which sailed for over 50 yards, while six landed inside the 20-yard line.

Without the impressive play of Stout and the special teams unit, it’s likely Rutgers is given a much better opportunity to do something with the football and could’ve made this game much closer when it was still a 7-0 tilt.

Coaching: A- | Justin Morganstein

Aside from a pretty stagnant start from Penn State’s offense, the Nittany Lions looked quite functional in all three phases of the game Saturday.

Following Sean Clifford’s departure from the game, freshman quarterback Christian Veilleux came in and ran the offense smoothly and efficiently.

That was thanks to some decisive decisions and solid play calling from Mike Yurcich and the staff.

Defensively, Brent Pry should be considered as one of the top assistants in the country this year.

Despite some interchanging personnel, the defensive unit had another terrific showing and made Rutgers quarterback Noh Vedral uncomfortable all day.

There looked to be really solid preparation and even better execution.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football downs Rutgers in home finale with new quarterback on Senior Day It may not have been the most riveting 60 minutes of football, but Penn State got the job do…