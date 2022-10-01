Sloppy weather causes sloppy play. That was evident in Penn State’s 17-7 win over Northwestern.

Rain fell throughout the entirety of the contest, and boy, was its present felt. The Nittany Lions fumbled the football three times in the shutout win, two of which were given up by Nick Singleton, one by Keyvone Lee and another by Kaytron Allen.

Regardless, the blue and white scraped out a gritty win to stay undefeated to start the 2022 season. Here are this week’s game grades.

Offense: D

While there were some bright spots on the offensive side of the football, primarily Brenton Strange’s fourth touchdown grab of the season, they were outshined by a myriad of mishaps throughout the game.

Four fumbles and an interception normally isn’t a recipe for success, and it definitely won’t be when the level of competition ramps up. However, Northwestern’s own carelessness with the football bailed out the offense on numerous occasions.

The fumbles set up the Wildcats on Penn State’s side of the field, while Clifford’s interception was heavily overthrown. Clifford should’ve had another one of his passes picked off, but it slipped through the defenders hands.

Although the weather was probably a factor in the Nittany Lions’ inability to hold on to the football, four turnovers is inexcusable.

Defense: A

Penn State’s defense carried the team. Plain and simple.

Other than the 47-yard touchdown catch by Northwestern, the defense held the Wildcats to a tough offensive performance. It took Northwestern more than a quarter to record a first down.

The Nittany Lions were able to force two fumbles and an interception of their own as well, as the fumbles came on a fumbled snap and a Nick Tarburton strip sack, and the interception by Ji’Ayir Brown with a sizable return.

Two of the turnovers came after the offense turned it over in its own territory. Brown’s interception happened the drive after Clifford’s interception, while Tarburton’s strip sack happened after Singleton’s second fumble at the Penn State 28-yard line.

Penn State’s defense stopped a potential comeback in the making after smothering Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski on a quarterback sneak from the 1-yard line on fourth down.

Without the defensive efforts, this game could’ve been on upset alert.

Special teams: A+

The Barney Amor era is in full swing.

Amor punted four times in Penn State’s Week 5 win and three landed inside Northwestern’s 20-yard line, including two punts that pinned the Wildcats at their own 8-yard and 4-yard line.

Amor’s ability to pin opponents deep in their own territory has benefitted the Nittany Lions so far this season, and even more so against Northwestern. With the Wildcats’ trouble moving the ball against the Nittany Lions’ defense, Amor’s punts killed Northwestern’s drives before they could start.

Kicker Jake Pinegar was also on point today despite his recent struggles. Pinegar converted both extra points and tacked on a 38-yard field goal as well.

Coaching: A-

Overall, it was a good showing from Penn State’s coaching staff.

Manny Diaz’s aggressive style of defense kept the Wildcats’ offense in check for the majority of the game, while offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich drew up some great pass plays that weren’t converted by the players.

Strange’s touchdown catch, specifically, was a thing of beauty. On a play action pass, Strange faked a block and leaked off of the line of scrimmage uncovered, which resulted in a touchdown.

The relatively close score wasn’t reflective on the coaching staff, but on the performance of the players that couldn’t capitalize on opportunities that were given to them.

