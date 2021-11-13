Game Grades | Analyzing Penn State football’s performance in home loss to No. 6 Michigan

It came down to the final minutes for Penn State's home tilt against Michigan to reveal its victor.

Sloppy offense and play calling on both sides told the story, with the Wolverines leading for most of the game, until the Nittany Lions fought back with a fumble recovery turned touchdown and two-point conversion.

While the Penn State defense seemed in tip-top shape for much of Saturday’s action, it left a hole open in its second to final defensive possession, leading to a Michigan touchdown that in turn granted the maize and blue the ball game.

Here's how our staff graded the Nittany Lions’ 21-17 loss to the Wolverines.

Offense: C | Seth Engle

It’s hard to blame this one all on the offense, because the play calling it had to work with was mediocre at best.

The ground game actually had one of the better performances of the season, led by Keyvone Lee’s 88 rushing yards on 20 attempts.

However, inconsistent passing held Penn State way back in any effort to finish the game with a win.

Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington continued to tear up the gridiron, combining for 153 receiving yards on 13 receptions.

But aside from them, Sean Clifford failed to make much of anything in the air, totalling only 205 yards on 43 passing attempts.

Defense: B+ | Max Ralph

It feels a lot like the Iowa game where one play just breaks the back of a unit that played so well all day.

Penn State’s defense held Hassan Haskins in check for most of the day, an impressive mark against the top rushing attack in the Big Ten.

The unit also made the biggest play of the day, stripping Cade McNamara and setting up the go-ahead field goal.

However, giving up the long touchdown on a simple crossing route by Erick All killed the Nittany Lions’ efforts Saturday.

Defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s unit gave the offense plenty of great field position and scoring opportunities throughout the day while holding Michigan to a mediocre offensive day.

You can’t ask much more, but the All touchdown really puts a blemish on an otherwise strong showing.

Special teams: B+ | Alexis Yoder

Special teams coordinator Joe Lorig’s group pulled everything possible out of the playbook against Michigan.

Both a punt and a field goal fake highlighted the unit’s efforts against the Wolverines and Jordan Stout turned in another exceptional punting performance, averaging 51 yards on four punts.

A missed third quarter field goal attempt and a failed fake punt plagued the Nittany Lions special teams unit.

But don’t discredit Stout’s importance as he nailed three field goals to keep his team in the game against the maize and blue.

Coaching: | C+ Justin Morganstein

Penn State made it clear early on that it was going to be aggressive in its decision making early on.

The Nittany Lions executed a solid fake punt that allowed them to score their first points of the game but may have gotten a bit over-aggressive on the following drive.

The field goal unit faked a kick from the 2-yard line which was read with ease by the Michigan defense, leading to a missed opportunity for points when the team really could have used it.

The coaching staff made some solid adjustments at the half which led to Penn State tying the game but could not find a way to contain Michigan’s defensive line which finished the day with seven sacks.

The defense also had a critical breakdown which led to the game-winning score for Jim Harbaugh’s team which is inexcusable with a lead at that point in the fourth quarter.

And once again, the team could not put together a scoring drive when it was needed most and a questionable call on 4th-and-2 all but ended the game and left fans with an unsatisfied feeling despite the second half effort.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football falls to No. 6 Michigan at Beaver Stadium Penn State came into Saturday afternoon looking to take advantage of an opportunity to get i…