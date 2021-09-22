Chris Stoll possesses a bevy of collegiate experiences throughout his five seasons with Penn State.

The redshirt senior long snapper and former run-on prospect didn’t see any game action through his first two seasons with the team.

Then he had a breakout redshirt sophomore year.

Appearing in 13 games through the 2019 season, Stoll became the everyday starting long snapper, working with the extra point, field goal and punting units to ensure special teams did their jobs.

Following that season, Stoll earned program-wide recognition in the form of a full scholarship.

Stoll came a long way from when he first joined the Nittany Lions in 2017, improving his technique and mechanics as a long snapper to stay consistent on special teams.

“The biggest thing I've improved on is my blocking – being able to snap and block to the right or left of the gap,” Stoll said. “That's what snapper is meant to do at the next level. I think I’ve really improved in that aspect.”

A graduate of St. Francis DeSales High School, Stoll was a two-time Prokicker.com All-American long snapper selection, earning the honor after his junior and senior years.

The Westerville, Ohio, native had the potential to make an impact at the next level and knew he needed to address weak areas in order to see the field at Penn State.

“Knowing where I'm at and comparing myself to where I was previously coming out of high school, I was very slow and not as accurate as I am now,” Stoll said. “[I’ve been] getting stronger in the weight room. It's helped tremendously.”

Now a fifth-year senior, Stoll is among the veterans in the special teams room along with fellow fifth-year Jordan Stout and senior Jake Pinegar.

Stoll enjoyed watching the two kickers compete against each other for extra point, field goal and kickoff opportunities.

Stout, Stoll’s roommate, ended up winning the job in all three phases, which the latter said impressed him based on the amount of offseason work Stout put in to get there.

“He was always going to get extra kicks, punts and kickoffs,” Stoll said. “You name it, he was doing it. It really shows. He’s our special teams captain. People know and respect him and the work he's put in. It's really cool to see how he's progressed from last year. He’s become exponentially better this offseason.”

While the season-opener didn’t start off too hot for special teams, exhibited by a missed PAT and short-range field goal, Stoll said he corrected the mistakes he made on those snaps and is confident Stout will continue to excel.

“I think Jordan is the best kicker, punter and kickoff guy in the country,” Stoll said. “He can 100% do all three. I got the laces more corrected in Weeks 2 and 3, and you can see the success that he's been having, so I see that success continuing.”

But Stoll said Pinegar never quit working on his skill set for the sake of the team, which shows his dedication to the special teams unit.

“Jake responded like the ultimate teammate,” Stoll said. “Him and Jordan have always been going back and forth in practice. All he did was support Jordan and everyone else in the specialist group. Obviously, he’s still continuing to work and get better in case an opportunity comes, but he's been the best teammate that anybody could have asked for — for Jordan and the rest of the specialists.”

Being one of the veterans of the group, Stoll is looked to as a leader since he’s been around the program for an extensive period of time.

To deal with that responsibility, Stoll draws on the leaders he looked up to throughout his previous years as a Nittany Lion, particularly current New Orleans Saints punter and former Penn Stater Blake Gillikin.

According to Stoll, Gillikin rarely led by what he said and rather led by example, which is what Stoll believes he implements in his own leadership style.

“[He] just put in the work and showed that he was going to do his job correctly on Saturdays, and I think that's how I lead,” Stoll said. “I lead by saying I'm going to put the ball in the right spot for Jordan, Jake and anybody to do their job as perfectly as they can.”

The long snapper sets up the play for every extra point, field goal and punt attempt, and if the snap isn’t perfect, the play could fail.

Stoll accepts the responsibility and stays confident in his abilities to set his teammates up for success, which is all he cares about.

“My job is not to get noticed by anybody,” Stoll said. “Basically, if I'm doing my job right, nobody should know who I am. My teammates know that special teams are doing their job, so I think that's how I lead.”

Taking after Gillikin in his leadership style, Stoll also pays attention to what professional long snappers do every game in order to apply their skills to his game.

By paying attention to how professional long snappers perform in games and recover on the sidelines, Stoll learns new skills and adds them to his game in order to stay consistent and help the Nittany Lions’ special teams accomplish their goals.

“On fourth down, I always want to watch the snap,” Stol aaid. “Any game I’m watching, college or NFL, I'm watching every long snapper and seeing what they do. With field goal snaps, it's personalized [based on] what yard they're at, who the holder is and where they like it.”

Stoll named Tyler Ott from the Seattle Seahawks, Luke Rhodes from the Indianapolis Colts and Clark Harris from the Cincinnati Bengals as the long snappers he idolizes most from the NFL.

“I like to watch them to see how they interact and warm up on the sidelines,” Stoll said. “I've been to a couple Bengals games to see how they stay warm and what their routine is, then I implement those things into my game.”

