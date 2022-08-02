A picture of Sean Clifford was taped to the wall facing the squat rack in Archbishop Moeller’s weight room — a motivational tradition dating back to 2014, when Clifford began to shine for Cincinnati's St. Xavier High School.

Aeneas Hawkins may not have known Clifford personally at the time, but he knew his face all too well, having locked eyes with the picture various times over his high school career.

“I can remember as far back as his sophomore year,” Hawkins told The Daily Collegian, “it was pretty apparent, pretty quickly that he was going to be a special player.”

Soon enough, he’d get to know Clifford the opponent, the teammate and, most recently, the business partner.

When Clifford began to piece together his own NIL agency, Limitless, at the start of 2022, he reached out to Hawkins, a Penn State defensive tackle who had announced his retirement in January, to be his chief athlete officer.

“Hawk is a fantastic human being, even past football,” Clifford said at last week’s Big Ten Media Days. “He was a great football player at Penn State, but he offers so much more.”

While Clifford’s sentiment for Hawkins may be kind, the two weren’t necessarily the greatest of friends prior to Hawkins’ commitment to the Nittany Lions in August 2017.

Cincinnati’s Greater Catholic League is no joke, and when you came from the rival high school, like Clifford did to Hawkins, there was some serious bad blood.

“I did not like Sean in high school,” Hawkins said. “He was the quarterback, I was d-line, so there was a natural-born distaste for him.”

Hawkins, a year younger than Clifford, had played junior varsity for his first two years of high school, so when he finally got the chance to play the rival St. Xavier his junior year — a game that both Dabo Swinney and Urban Meyer attended — he was locked in.

Despite playing “the game of his life” in front of what he believed to have been 15,000 people, Hawkins’ Archbishop Moeller fell short to Clifford and St. Xavier 21-14.

“I had a fourth-and-1 stop on him, turned the ball over, and I had a bunch of hits on him,” Hawkins said. “He was a tough guy, he popped right up every time, got in my ear a little bit, too.

“That is where our relationship started.”

Having only known each other as opponents to that point, Clifford wasn’t necessarily stoked when Hawkins announced his commitment.

“I remember when Aeneas committed to Penn State, I was like, ‘Coach, I don't know about this guy,’” Clifford joked.

The following summer, Hawkins and Clifford began working out at the same gym, Midwestern Athletic Performance. But their connection really started to kick off when Hawkins got to Penn State.

At the local gym, they were surrounded by guys from their area. At school, there weren’t a ton of Cincinnati natives, so the two looked out for each other.

“You get to see a different side of a person just in that college football environment, from workouts to training camp, the adversity that comes and seeing people handle it,” Hawkins said. “I think there were mutual perspectives from Sean and I, just from seeing each other battle for years and years and years.”

For Hawkins, his personal battles began long before becoming a Nittany Lion, having torn his ACL at 13, followed by two broken foot injuries suffered his senior year of high school.

By his redshirt-junior year in 2021, Hawkins had appeared in just two games, spending most of his time fighting through various injuries, on top of the typical grind that comes with being a college athlete.

“I don't think anything in life will ever be as hard as college football was,” Hawkins said.

Born into a football family, Hawkins grew up expecting to play in the NFL solely because so many members of his family did.

His father, Artrell Hawkins Jr., had an 11-year NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots. His grandfather, Artrell Hawkins Sr., played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and his uncle, Andrew Hawkins, played seven seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

And that’s not even mentioning his cousins, Super Bowl III Champion Jeff Richardson, seven-year NFL player Carlton Haslreig and Canadian Football League Hall of Famer Gerry Simon.

“The NFL was something that I always aspired toward,” Aeneas said. “But once I played decently high-level football at Penn State, I was happy with that experience.”

MORE FOOTBALL CONTENT

Unfortunately for Aeneas, his dream of playing professional football began drifting away when he suffered his final injury entering the 2021 season.

“I just decided I was gonna listen to my body. I started thinking about life after football,” Aeneas said. “I want to be a father, I want to run around with my kids. I want to have a healthy and functioning body, and playing football at that point in time was not going to put me in the best situation to do that.”

Aeneas is just one out of the thousands of college athletes who have experienced something similar — high expectations, low production.

NIL has brought out some of the ugliness of college athletics — from billionaire boosters to a free-agent frenzy otherwise known as the transfer portal. But it’s also done some great things, and it's given Aeneas and Clifford an opportunity.

“It's a blessing with the landscape of college football and being able to be a part of NIL and just this new world,” Clifford said. “Just to be able to show guys that there's more than just football and you can do other things.”

Aeneas comes from a football family. He knows what the highs and lows look like, both through a playing career and after.

“I've seen the huge benefits of being an NFL athlete. I've seen the downside of it and the adjustment post-football,” Aeneas said. “A lot of these athletes are ill-equipped, when their [playing] careers end, to go be successful in a different avenue.”

That’s where Limitless comes in.

According to FOX Business, 78% of professional athletes go broke three years after retirement.

Aeneas said he wants to “close that down with education” and by “equipping student-athletes at a young age.”

“Getting athletes to see themselves more than athletes,” Aeneas said. “Getting them to see themselves as a business and understanding how they can leverage the opportunities they’ve earned, and turn that into whatever they deem as success, whether that’s by making as much money as possible, setting up a charity or giving back to the community.”

As CAO of Limitless, Aeneas works directly in educating college athletes and recruits and is able to work on his own as a business developer — he calls his job “an MBA on steroids” because of how much he’s learning on the fly.

Six years ago, Aeneas had one short-term goal on his mind: beating Clifford and St. Xavier. Now, the two are working side by side on the frontlines of the ever-changing world of college athletics.

“He's a guy that's still playing, my career was cut short,” Aeneas said. “So where we don't have full understanding, we can find that middle ground and share similar experiences and differences that we may have and move forward.”

MORE FOOTBALL CONTENT