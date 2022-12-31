It didn’t take long for Abdul Carter to introduce himself to the college football world. He also simultaneously excused himself.

Carter laid a nasty hit on Purdue wide receiver Tyrone Tracy early in the second quarter of Penn State’s season opener, breaking up the pass and taking a second to flex and admire his work. In the background, a yellow flag laid on the ground.

Officials tagged Carter for targeting, a 15-yard personal foul with an automatic ejection. On the first defensive snap of his college career, Carter had been tossed.

“To be ejected on my first snap, it just felt like I was killed inside. I was just down,” Carter said Saturday at Rose Bowl media day, his first time speaking to the media. “But I bounced back from it. I moved on. I got stronger. I learned from my mistake and was moving on from it.”

Penn State went on to win the game without Carter, and the more important takeaway from his first play still rang true: He’d arrived in Happy Valley as an instant-impact player with freakish athleticism.

Carter, a 4-star linebacker out of La Salle College High School in Philadelphia, didn’t garner the same amount of attention as others in Penn State’s highly touted 2022 recruiting class. He was the 13th-best prospect, according to 247Sports, but he quickly generated buzz from James Franklin and other Nittany Lion coaches upon his signing.

Fast forward to present day, and the hype was real.

Carter led Penn State with 6.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss as a true freshman in 2022, additionally finishing second with 55 total tackles. He wound up being named one of five finalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.

The skills were there from day one, but like most freshmen, Carter experienced a bit of a learning curve — in part because of his unique level of talent.

“Early in the season, he flashed, and then the next week, you could kind of see that maybe he tried to do things his own way. And then the next game he kind of locked in flashed again,” defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said. “I think it took him one more game to really understand, 'OK. I just need to do my job.'

“With his skill set, if he just does his job, he will be noticed on the field.”

Carter started out at Penn State playing the same position — outside linebacker — as a bonafide Nittany Lion leader, Curtis Jacobs. It didn’t take long before Franklin and Diaz’s hands were forced to tweak things a bit to get both players on the field at the same time.

Franklin mentioned that Carter could someday play in the middle of the field, but they started him outside due to the extra responsibility required of a Mike linebacker. By the time the White Out against Minnesota rolled around, Carter and Jacobs trotted onto the field together for their first combined start.

Jacobs led with 14 tackles, and Carter was second with eight and a half of a sack. Penn State stifled Mohamed Ibrahim, one of the best running backs in the Big Ten, and ran the Golden Gophers out of Beaver Stadium.

A new era of the Nittany Lion defense was born.

“Just instincts,” Jacobs said of what makes Carter special. “Being able to diagnose plays, see the quarterback and get the quarterback, that closing speed... I don't think it's matched in college football.”

To go along with the praise he received from coaches before stepping on campus, Carter was given the No. 11 jersey to wear in Happy Valley. The blue-and-white jersey has a long history, worn by past Penn State linebacking greats like LaVar Arrington and Micah Parsons.

Carter said he’s spoken with a handful of his predecessors, including Parsons, whom he plans to work out with during the upcoming summer. But he didn’t originally want 11, he wanted his childhood No. 22, which is retired by Penn State in honor of the legendary John Cappelletti.

So, 11 it was.

“I had a couple of options coming in. I really wanted 22, but that one was retired,” Carter said. “So I figured why not step into 11 and build my own legacy wearing this number.”

And he’s well on his way to doing so just days ahead of the Rose Bowl, nearing the end of a stellar true-freshman season.

“From the first snap I got ejected, I felt comfortable. This is what I do, it's what I've been doing my whole life,” Carter said. “I love his game. I love everything it's done for me. I'm gonna continue to play the way I play.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE