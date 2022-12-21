One of the all-time greatest players in Penn State program history, Franco Harris, has died at 72.

An NFL Hall of Fame running back with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Harris was set to have his number retired with the franchise this weekend during the 50th anniversary of "The Immaculate Reception."

That play is revered as one of the most famous in NFL history.

Harris tallied 2,002 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns over three seasons with the Nittany Lions before being drafted by the Steelers in the first round of 1972 NFL Draft.

He was in attendance for Penn State’s regular-season finale against Michigan State.

Harris is survived by his wife, Dana Dokmonovich, and his son, Dok Harris.

