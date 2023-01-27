James Franklin practice, 10/26

Penn State football coach James Franklin answers questions from the media at Holuba Hall on Wednesday Oct. 26, 2022 in University Park, Pa.

 Max Ralph

Penn State continues to add to its 2023 staff as National Signing Day and winter workouts approach.

Khalil Ahmad will join the Nittany Lions’ personnel and recruiting staff after two seasons as Syracuse’s Director of High School Relations, he announced on Friday.

Following a few years in the high school coaching ranks, Ahmad joined Rutgers’ player development staff in 2020 before being hired by the Orange.

“Orange Nation, it’s been an honor to be a part of The Ohana, the bonds I have built in my time in Syracuse will never be forgotten and I want to thank Coach Babers for an amazing opportunity,” Ahmad said in a statement. “I’m excited for this next chapter of my life.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags