Penn State continues to add to its 2023 staff as National Signing Day and winter workouts approach.

Khalil Ahmad will join the Nittany Lions’ personnel and recruiting staff after two seasons as Syracuse’s Director of High School Relations, he announced on Friday.

#WEARE …Home ! Blessed and Grateful for this opportunity ! Let’s get to it 🦁 pic.twitter.com/3Slt0eCyn4 — Khalil Ahmad (@CoachAhmadPSU) January 27, 2023

Following a few years in the high school coaching ranks, Ahmad joined Rutgers’ player development staff in 2020 before being hired by the Orange.

“Orange Nation, it’s been an honor to be a part of The Ohana, the bonds I have built in my time in Syracuse will never be forgotten and I want to thank Coach Babers for an amazing opportunity,” Ahmad said in a statement. “I’m excited for this next chapter of my life.”

