Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour speaks with the media at the Omni Hotel in Dallas, Texas on Dec. 27, 2019.

After USC's former athletic director Mike Bohn resigned from his position less than a week ago, the school has been searching for his replacement.

While the search continues, the university has announced an interim leadership team, including former Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour.

Barbour spent eight years leading Penn State's athletics department and was best known for her emphasis on academics as well as helping lead the charge on several facility upgrades.

The temporary group will be led by Dr. Denise Kwok, who will serve as the interim executive administrator, while Barbour will "provide critical strategic and operational oversight to the athletics department," according to a release.

