Former Penn State quarterback Will Levis is headed to the league.

With No. 33 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans selected the Madison, Connecticut, native.

After three years in Happy Valley with limited playing time, Levis transferred to Kentucky, where he would start in 24 games for the Wildcats.

Across four college seasons, Levis went 479-for-738 for 5,877 yards and 46 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-3, 232-pounder impressed at Kentucky's pro day, showing off his elite arm strength and athleticism.

Levis tallied a combined 102 passing yards and three passing touchdowns while rushing for 473 yards and six scores in 14 games with the Nittany Lions.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE