Former Penn State quarterback Billy Fessler received a promotion on Akron’s coaching staff Thursday.

Fessler, who primarily served as the Nittany Lions’ holder during his college career, is just coming off his first season with the Zips under former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead. Moorhead coached Fessler in his two-year stint with the Nittany Lions from 2016-2017.

Since graduating in 2017, Fessler has worked his way up the coaching ladder after serving as a graduate assistant at Mississippi State in 2019, also under Moorhead, and at Ohio State in 2020 and 2021. Fessler joined Akron’s staff for the 2022 season as the quarterbacks coach.

Fessler will now have an increased amount of responsibility as the Zips’ offensive coordinator, as Akron is looking for an improvement from its abysmal 2-10 2022 campaign.

