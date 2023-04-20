Former Penn State offensive tackle Jimmy Christ announced his transfer destination on Thursday.

The Sterling, Virginia, native will return to his home state to play for Tony Elliott and Virginia. He has three years of collegiate eligibility remaining.

Thank you to all of the schools that have recruited me during these past few days. I am very grateful for the opportunities I was given and the time each school spent on me. I have decided to commit to the University of Virginia and am excited for the next chapter of my life. — Jimmy Christ (@Jimmy_Christ66) April 20, 2023

Christ had committed to the Cavaliers at one point during his recruitment, but ultimately flipped to the Nittany Lions.

It's a program Christ should be very familiar with, as his older brother Tommy played defensive end for Virginia from 2017-2020.

