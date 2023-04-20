Penn State Football V. Maryland, Post Game 2

Former Penn State offensive tackle Jimmy Christ announced his transfer destination on Thursday.

The Sterling, Virginia, native will return to his home state to play for Tony Elliott and Virginia. He has three years of collegiate eligibility remaining.

Christ had committed to the Cavaliers at one point during his recruitment, but ultimately flipped to the Nittany Lions.

It's a program Christ should be very familiar with, as his older brother Tommy played defensive end for Virginia from 2017-2020.

