Former Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries found his NFL home in Indianapolis.

Fries was selected No. 248 overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

A four-year starter for the Nittany Lions, Fries will look to bring the same consistency shown in his college career to the NFL after not missing a single start in each of the past two seasons.

In his time in Happy Valley, Fries played both tackle positions and could see a switch to guard in the NFL.

