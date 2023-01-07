Former Penn State offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca is off to his fourth school in four years.

Ciarrocca, who returned to Minnesota for the 2022 season, is officially headed to Rutgers to serve as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Following Ricky Rahne’s departure in 2020, Ciarrocca stepped in as the Nittany Lions’ offensive coordinator for a season before he was fired just after the season for Mike Yurcich.

Ciarrocca worked under Rutgers coach Greg Schiano as the Scarlet Knights’ co-offensive coordinator from 2008-10.

