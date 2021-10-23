Former Penn State men's lacrosse star and NFL wide reciever Chris Hogan has decided to retire from the NFL only five games into the 2021-22 season.

Hogan has been mulling his future for a bit. The #Saints gave him some time. In the end, he decided to retire. https://t.co/mHQORxoY5d — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 23, 2021

Hogan was recently placed on injured reserve/retired list by the New Orleans Saints and then the 32-year-old reciever decided to step away from the sport, per Mike Garafolo on Twitter.

The Saints signed Hogan in late July to add depth to its wide receiving core.

He finished his career playing in 105 total games with five teams including the Bills, Patriots, Panthers, Jets and Saints.

Hogan over the summer announced he was making a return to lacrosse after not playing the sport since his days at Penn State.

The former Nittany Lion appeared for the Cannons in the Premier Lacrosse League before being traded to the Whipsnakes.

