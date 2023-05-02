Sutherland Punt Rush

Outside Linebacker Jonathon Sutherland (0) on punt rush during Penn State footballs game vs Purdue. Penn State would go on to win 35-31 on Thursday Sept. 1, 2022 in West Lafayette Indiana.

 Caleb Craig

The NFL Draft is over, but former Nittany Lions are still finding new potential landing spots.

After signing with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent on Saturday, Jonathan Sutherland was drafted with the No. 5 overall pick in Tuesday's CFL Draft.

The Ottawa, Ontario, native was selected by the Montreal Alouettes, who finished 9-9 and second in the East Division in 2022.

Sutherland spent six seasons with Penn State, playing both linebacker and safety, but was drafted by the Alouettes as a linebacker.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags