The NFL Draft is over, but former Nittany Lions are still finding new potential landing spots.

After signing with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent on Saturday, Jonathan Sutherland was drafted with the No. 5 overall pick in Tuesday's CFL Draft.

The Ottawa, Ontario, native was selected by the Montreal Alouettes, who finished 9-9 and second in the East Division in 2022.

Sutherland spent six seasons with Penn State, playing both linebacker and safety, but was drafted by the Alouettes as a linebacker.

