Former three-star recruit TJ Jones has decided where he will be playing college football next season.

Jones will be heading south to UAB for his remaining eligibility after appearing in eight games over two years in Happy Valley.

The Lake City, Florida, native did not catch a pass during his time sporting the blue-and-white but will have a chance to compete for a UAB team that went 6-3 in nine games in 2020.

