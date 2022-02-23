A Penn State transfer portal entrant announced his new home.

Justin Weller committed to Long Island University to use his remaining year of eligibility, according to a Twitter post Wednesday morning.

The wide receiver entered the transfer portal in January after spending four seasons in Happy Valley.

Weller made 12 appearances throughout his career, including nine during the 2021 season, and caught one pass for 10 yards in 2019.

