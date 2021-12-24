You are the owner of this article.
centerpiece

Former Penn State football wide receiver Justin Shorter released from hospital after injury

Florida LSU Football

Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter (4) scores a touchdown against LSU safety Jay Ward (5) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

 Matthew Hinton/AP Photo

After taking a scary hit in Florida's bowl game against UCF on Thursday, a former Penn State wide receiver has exited the hospital and is headed home.

The Gators' Justin Shorter was carted off the field with just over two minutes remaining in regulation in the their 29-17 loss to UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Shorter's family released a statement Friday morning, saying he was doing well, released from hospital and "on his way to a full recovery."

A former Nittany Lion 5-star recruit, Shorter has had a career year in 2021 — his second at Florida — totaling career highs with 41 receptions and 550 receiving yards.

