A former Penn state wide receiver announced his transfer destination on Wednesday.
John Dunmore will be playing at Oregon State in the fall, he posted to Twitter.
1000% Committed 🦫🆙 @BeaverFootball pic.twitter.com/toEaYYR99a— John Dunmore JR 🎱 (@jdsunn) June 30, 2021
The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native appeared in one game during his true freshman season for the Nittany Lions in 2019.
Dunmore entered the transfer portal in October 2020 and didn't compete during the 2020 season.
