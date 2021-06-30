Football vs Purdue, Coach James Franklin

Coach James Franklin runs in after the half to address the team at Beaver Stadium on Saturday Oct. 5, 2019.

 Jackson Mills

A former Penn state wide receiver announced his transfer destination on Wednesday.

John Dunmore will be playing at Oregon State in the fall, he posted to Twitter.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native appeared in one game during his true freshman season for the Nittany Lions in 2019.

Dunmore entered the transfer portal in October 2020 and didn't compete during the 2020 season.

