So long with No. 5, former Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson will rep a new uniform number with the Washington Commanders.

Dotson will wear No. 1 next season, the Commanders announced on Twitter.

Washington selected Dotson with the No. 16 overall selection in first round of Thursday’s NFL Draft.

Dotson had previously worn his signature No. 5 since his days at Nazareth Area High School in Nazareth, Pennsylvania.

