So long with No. 5, former Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson will rep a new uniform number with the Washington Commanders.
Dotson will wear No. 1 next season, the Commanders announced on Twitter.
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥1️⃣🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#HTTC | @Vistaprint pic.twitter.com/hWIxXcNDF6— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 29, 2022
Washington selected Dotson with the No. 16 overall selection in first round of Thursday’s NFL Draft.
Dotson had previously worn his signature No. 5 since his days at Nazareth Area High School in Nazareth, Pennsylvania.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
New Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Patrick Kraft tackles winning, NIL in introduction
Penn State athletics began to usher in a new era Friday.