Former Penn State football wide receiver Jaden Dottin announces transfer destination

After three seasons with Penn State decided to explore his options via the transfer portal.
The former Nittany Lion announced his commitment to play for Toledo on Thursday.
Let’s Work. #GoRockets 🚀 pic.twitter.com/u34togaYEv— Jaden Dottin (@jadendottin) May 25, 2023
Dottin recorded just two receptions during his time in Happy Valley, struggling to find touches in a deep receiver room.
He’ll join the defending MAC champions as they look to defend their conference title and build off an 8-5 season which culminated with a Boca Raton Bowl win over Liberty.
