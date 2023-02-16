Former Penn State wide receiver Eugene "Geno" Lewis is going to receive a big payday.

The Edmonton Elks signed Lewis on a two-year contract for $320,000 per season through 2024, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the CFL.

Lewis played for the Montreal Alouettes in 2022 where he was third in receiving yards and fourth in receiving touchdowns.

The Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, native played at Penn State from 2012 to 2015 and then transferred to Oklahoma for the 2016 season.

He joined the CFL in 2017 and signed with Montreal after not making an NFL team as an undrafted free agent.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE