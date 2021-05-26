After spending some time in the XFL, a former Penn State player is back on an NFL roster.

Former Nittany Lion wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins has signed with the Green Bay Packers, as announced by the team on Wednesday.

Thompkins had small stints with the Eagles and Steelers during his short time in professional football, but has not played a down in an NFL game since leaving Happy Valley.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Report: Penn State football punter Levi Forrest enters transfer portal Just one day after gaining a commitment from the top punter in the class of 2022, Penn State…