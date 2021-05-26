Citrus Bowl, DeAndre Thompkins (3)
Wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins (3) reacts after earning a Penn State first down during the 2019 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019.

 Caitlin Lee

After spending some time in the XFL, a former Penn State player is back on an NFL roster.

Former Nittany Lion wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins has signed with the Green Bay Packers, as announced by the team on Wednesday.

Thompkins had small stints with the Eagles and Steelers during his short time in professional football, but has not played a down in an NFL game since leaving Happy Valley.

