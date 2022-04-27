With one former Penn State player on his way to Akron, another one has decided to join him.

Former Nittany Lion wide receiver Daniel George announced on social media that he will be continuing his collegiate career with the Zips.

While his social media posts do not explicitly state his commitment, George has since changed his Instagram bio stating so.

George joins former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead and former Penn State offensive lineman Anthony Whigan, who announced his transfer to Akron on Monday.

Having played four season in Happy Valley, George's only touchdown came in one of his three games as a true freshman season: a 95-yard touchdown against Kent State.

In 2021, George played in 11 games but failed to rack in any catches.

Now, he joins a Zips squad that finished the season 2-10 in 2021.

